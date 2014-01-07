The whole thing almost makes you yearn for the Coors Light school of PR, complete with its carnival of frat boy hijinks—for all those twins and remixed postgame press conferences—in which the most important distinction is between fun-lovin’ bros and their killjoy women. This flavor of sexism is certainly on order, of course, in all realms of marketing, but hooch merchants have increasingly embraced a cranky narrative of manliness besieged by juvenilia and effeteness as well as castrating femininity. The ethos they peddle is one of atavistic stoicism, entirely appropriate in a male culture that somehow hails the psychologically broken Don Draper as its generational role model.

The trend, as near as I can tell, came about as part of wider backlash against the futility of mid-00’s male adulthood. Without pausing to rehash the past decade of pseudo-sociological debates over whether men have reached their end, are still necessary, or are in need of saving, it seems more than plausible that advertisers would turn to a stylized, if outmoded, paradigm of masculinity in order to attract a generation of men either threatened by obsolescence or mocked by puerile, Knocked Up-style spoofs. And so our most successful brands attempt to convince us that the Dodge Charger is the final inheritance of the sons of Adam and that Dockers are somehow a badge of solidarity instead of the world’s most famous showcase for Dad Butt.

Not all Gentlemen are as smug as the tequila mobsters. The first and greatest of the alcoholic Svengalis was Dos Equis’s beloved Most Interesting Man in the World, the consummate parody of a knowing counselor-cum-cheap Mexican beer mascot. From his ridiculous legend emerged a succession of imitators, all casting the Gentleman as a figure of fun.

And yet the Most Interesting Man’s benign worldliness is also derived from a preference for liquor above other beverages. Think about his famous slogan: “I don’t always drink beer…but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.” We are meant to understand that a man of his eminence would typically favor the hard stuff—something like Cuervo, perhaps—over measly beer. His endorsement of the brand, therefore, elevates it to the seriousness and sophistication of real alcohol.

Maybe there’s nothing inherently dangerous about the rise of the Gentlemen. The gender stereotypes they promulgate are already well-ingrained, and some of the more sincere examples of the genre are basically harmless. Chivas’s “Life with Chivalry” campaign, for instance, makes a perfectly bland case for brotherly boozing as a call to maturity, decency, and taste:

Examine it closely, however, and the exhortation falls apart. The ad consists of a set of platitudes overlaid atop some general images of menschdom and happy camaraderie. This form of chivalry—man’s emptiest virtue—is defined as a kind of gestural nonconformity, an honor devoid of context, a courage without cost. It’s a puffed-up version of “gentlemanhood,” and at its heart lies the same status obsession that haunts the trope in all its forms. If we choke down the right blended Scotch, it promises, we can share in “a code of behavior that sets certain men apart from all others.”

The liquor-ad Gentleman may be a macho figment, but he is an intoxicant unto himself. These companies have found a way to bottle self-regard and use it to help sell their main products. But why? After all, we were buying those anyway.