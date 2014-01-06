Today we have some encouraging news on health care spending. We just can't be certain why.

The news is about national health care spending—in other words, all the money we spend on medical care, whether through private or public insurance, or through direct out-of-pocket expenses. National health spending goes up every year and 2012, the year government experts have just analyzed, was no exception. But spending went up by less than 4 percent, which is very low by historical standards. And thanks in part to a recovering economy, health care spending actually shrank as a percentage of the economy. It's down to 17.2 percent, from 17.3 percent in 2011. The last time health care declined relative to the economy as a whole, Bill Clinton was president.

The findings should not surprise anybody: They are perfectly consistent with recent reports from the Altarum Institute. But what's the reason for the ongoing slowdown? That's where the uncertainty comes in.

Pretty much everybody agrees that the primary factor for lower health care spending is the lingering effects of the recession. When people have less money at their disposal, they spend it a lot more carefully. And one place they economize is on medical care. (Sometimes this is good, sometimes not—but that's a discussion for another day.) The official government analysis, published in the journal Health Affairs, cites this as the main reason for the spending slowdown. Another factor is one-time savings. Among other things, several expensive prescription drugs recently lost their patents.