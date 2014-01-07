MZ: U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan are unprepared for the cultural realities they find there. One American military analyst, who had received two iterations of cultural awareness training, found the local community in eastern Afghanistan was far less culturally conservative than he had been led to believe by his Afghan-American advisors. For example, he said many of the Afghan men he met did not shy away from talking about topics he thought were “taboo”, like women and sex. Furthermore, he had observed that, in contradiction to what he had been told prior to deployment, local Afghans did not concern themselves with religious identities beyond "Muslim" or "Sunni" or "Shia."

In the earlier years of the war, the U.S. government and military employed numerous Afghan-Americans as Pashto and Dari translators. Some Afghan-Americans I interviewed, particularly second-generation ones, admitted that they did not speak either of Afghanistan’s native languages with any fluency, but passed the required language competency exams by having family members take the online tests. (Most of these tests are no longer administered online.) These “translators’” limited grasp on Pashto and Dari precluded them from conveying essential messages to military personnel and policy makers.

AR: Doesn’t the U.S. also employ anthropologists to help them understand Afghan culture?

MZ: From my observations so far, American anthropologists often perpetuate the same misconceptions as the diaspora—since that’s the population they look to as a primary source of information. Afghanistan is not the easiest place for anthropologists to conduct fieldwork.

Interestingly enough, because of the security risks, American soldiers are often the ones who spend the most amount of time observing daily life among communities in Afghanistan. Their accounts are first-hand ethnographies of sorts, but greater credibility is given to the voices of the distant diaspora and the anthropologists because their knowledge is thought of as "innate" or academic.

AR: How has the Afghan diaspora’s involvement in the U.S.’s effort affected their own communities?

MZ: Many members of the diaspora have been able to integrate in the U.S. economically by taking high-paying jobs or contracts with the Department of Defense, but some younger members of diaspora communities have become less inclined to accept ordinary jobs in the U.S. The mother of a young man who had grown up in California but returned to Afghanistan as a translator for U.S. forces complained that her son had become spoiled by the high salaries. “He doesn't even want to continue his studies,” she told me. “He's sitting at home, collecting unemployment, and waiting for the next contract to go back to Kabul. I tell him, 'Go! Study! You're young and you can have many opportunities,' but he likes the money." This was a common sentiment among many parents, whose sons and daughters reject employment and academic prospects in America in favor of easy money and authority through transnational employment.