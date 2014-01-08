Kuno Adler, whose story is one of three that weaves through the book before finally intersecting, is the novel's only Jewish character, and his story is in some ways the closest to de Waal's. It's not clear from the brief biographical introduction, written by Edmund de Waal, whether Elisabeth ever tried to resettle in Vienna herself, or just visited the city; but Adler's struggles represent her imaginings of what such a return would be like. Adler is an émigré who never adapted to life in America—a failure made all the more conspicuous by the great success of his wife, who started a corset business and made a fortune. The contrast shames him, as does his wife's newfound acquisitiveness, and he decides to try to regain what he lost before the war. Encouraged by a new Austrian law promising restitution to émigrés, he believes that he is going to be given the directorship of the research lab where he used to work—the job he would have had if his career had not been interrupted.

Of course, things don't go so smoothly. Adler's interview with the bureaucrat in charge of getting his job back is one of a series of excruciating encounters that dramatize the essential indifference and resentment of those who stayed at home towards those who had to flee. As it turns out, Adler does get a job at his old lab, but not as director; there is already a director, who doesn't want him back and makes his existence miserable. (In a melodramatic touch, this rival turns out actually to have been a Mengele-like doctor-torturer during the war.) When Adler visits his old friends, the Helblings, he has to listen to their self-pitying monologue:

"What dreadful years these had been. No one who had not been through them could have any idea. The first years of the war had not been too bad, although even when victories were being blared every day over the radio they had never believed the Germans would win; not after it had become obvious the invasion of England had failed. They had always listened to the BBC: it had been dangerous to do so, but they had listened all the same. The end had been so terrible: the bombing, the destruction! So unnecessary, wasn't it Hermann? The Germans were finished anyway—so why did the Americans have to bomb Vienna? And destroy the Opera House—the Opera House, I ask you?”

Despite all the frustrations and embarrassments he has to endure, however, Adler's story turns out surprisingly well: he even manages to find true love. The heart of the novel, however, lies with its other returning exiles. Theophil von Kanakis, a rich Viennese from a Greek family who grew even richer in America during the war, comes back home intent on a life of pleasure. A connoisseur of people no less than art, he fulfills his dream of finding an eighteenth-century townhouse and turning it into a sybaritic den, where young people come for a never-ending party.

One of those young people, fatefully, is Maria Theres, known as Resi. Born in America, she has come to her ancestral homeland for the first time, visiting the family her mother left behind. Resi knew that her mother was born a princess, but only now does she realize just what this means in the Old World, where titles and ranks and ancient ways of life still cling to relevance. Out of step in America, with its relentless busyness, Resi finds herself born for the lazy country life of the aristocracy: "How the hours passed she hardly knew. In the mornings she would lie in the grass where an angle of the castle wall made a square of shade for her head and her long bare legs were stretched out to the warm caress of the sun; lying with her eyes half-closed, she would watch the butterflies fluttering between the tall grasses."

The main interest of both these characters lies in the windows they open onto Austrian ways of life. Something of de Waal's own connoisseur relatives must have gone into the drawing of Kanakis, and she must have had her share of the country pleasures—hunting, mountain climbing—that she gives to Resi. However, it is not long before the reader realizes that each of these characters is borrowed, more or less wholesale, from the classic novels Elisabeth de Waal loved. Resi is Isabel Archer from Portrait of a Lady, the innocent American who must navigate the deep waters of European society; and Kanakis is the Baron de Charlus from In Search of Lost Time, a closeted gay aristocrat whose extreme refinement masks his sexual predatoriness.