If you’re among the millions of Americans who just lost or are about to lose extended unemployment benefits, you got some good news on Tuesday. A proposal to restore those benefits passed an important procedural hurdle in the Senate, when 60 senators voted to begin debate on it. The vote was a surprise: While President Obama and Senate Democrats have been calling to renew the extension, Republicans have resisted. Most observers and even many insiders figured the proposal might get four or five Republican votes, but fall short of the six it needed to hit the 60-vote threshold.

But the proposal, from Senators Dean Heller (R-Nevada) and Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), can’t pass the Senate unless another 60-vote majority agrees to end debate. It can’t become law without getting through the House, which Republicans control outright. And those things won't be easy. The Republicans who voted for the measure on Tuesday say they won’t allow debate unless the proposal has offsetting budget cuts or revenue. House Republican leaders have said the same thing. It remains to be seen whether they mean it—and, more importantly, what kinds of offsets they’d be willing to consider.

To review: “Emergency Unemployment Compensation,” as it’s officialy called, is a standard response to hard times. It offers extra weeks of unemployment benefits, at the federal government’s expense, when jobs are particularly hard to find. The current extension dates back to 2008, when the Great Recession first began. That means it has lasted longer than the extensions in the last three recessions. But job growth has also been more sluggish in this recession. Previously, the federal government ended the extension when long-term unemployment was well below 2 percent. Right now it’s well above 2 percent. The graph below, from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, shows the difference nicely.