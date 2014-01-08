Matt Yglesias, the Slate blogger, is generally considered to be a smart guy by the elites in Washington for his commentary on economics, politics, and even basketball. But in the midst of low temperatures across the country, he has written a terrible and misguided defense of cold weather (as compared to hot weather).

Yglesias lives here in D.C., where on Tuesday it was very, very cold. (Note to people in Russia and Canada and Minnesota: yes, I know it's much worse for you guys blah blah blah). Here is Yglesias's description of his day:

The crucial issue is clothing and adaptability. I went out today wearing a warm hat and warm gloves and a scarf. I had four layers on my torso. I wore some corduroy pants, a warm pair of socks, and some boots. All things considered, I was pretty comfortable. Don't get me wrong, not as comfortable as I am on a nice 72 degree day. I am very glad that D.C. winters don't normally get this cold. Still, I survived.

It is beyond my comprehension how people can be warm if the temperature is beneath twenty degrees and they only have, as Yglesias says, four layers on their torso. I had seven on Tuesday. But no matter. Yglesias continues by contrasting this to a hot day:

A T-shirt and shorts may be comfortable at 85 degrees. But then what about 95 degrees? What about the occasional day when it's 102? You run out of options fast. And even shorts and a T-shirt only get you so far. If your agenda for the day involve a friend's wedding, a business meeting, or even a nice dinner than you're out of luck. Doomed.

Now, it's true that we live in a deranged society where people demand that you "dress up." Rather than all agree to live happier lives, we put on silly suits for work, and are forced to sit through weddings in fancy clothes while the sun shines on us. I occasionally still show up to work, during the summer, in shorts and flip-flops but my self-confidence has been progressively weakened by alternately envious and moralistic colleagues. So yes, these things are ridiculous. (Yglesias doesn't even add that buildings are massively over-air conditioned, which is both bad for the planet and makes sitting in a Starbucks in shorts in July bearable for only about 3 minutes.)