We tend to think of certain phases of life as more social; we imagine that college dorms, for instance, have a friendlier atmosphere than nursing homes. But recent research has debunked the myth that seniors don’t form cliques just like high school students, and a paper forthcoming in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that our social network remains approximately the same size throughout our lives—though the individuals occupying it change.

What did the authors do?

"We combine detailed, autorecorded data from mobile phone call records with survey data. These were collected during a study that tracked changes in the ego networks of 24 students over 18 months as they made the transition from school to university or work…

These changes in personal circumstances result in a period of flux for the social relationships of the participants, with many alters [other people] both leaving and entering their networks."

What did they find?

"Our results establish three unique findings: