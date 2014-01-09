Rubio’s other major proposal—again, going mostly by the speech itself—is to transform existing federal anti-poverty programs into one giant fund that Washington would turn over to the states, so that they can spend and manage it as they see fit. The theory is that states know a lot more about the needs of their constituents than the federal government does—and that, left to their own devices, they could develop more innovative approaches. As proof, Rubio cited a handful of programs that tied unemployment benefits to job training.

Again, that may sound familiar. States already have a lot of leeway over how to implement everything from housing assistance to Medicaid. Republicans (and, yes, some Democrats) keep pushing for more, sometimes calling it “devolution” and in some cases proposing to transform federal programs into “block grants.” Typically these schemes set funding at pre-determined levels, rather than allow programs to grow automatically in order to accommodate the extra demand during hard times. That tends to keep program costs down, but it also means people who need the help frequently don't get it. During the most recent recession, something along those lines happened to Temporary Aid to Needy Families, the program that replaced the old welfare system.

Here’s where Rubio’s proposal gets a little more interesting. “We’re still working out the details,” Conant told me, “but the assumption is that it would increase/decrease to reflect actual need.” Conant also pointed me to Oren Cass, who was domestic policy director for the Mitt Romney campaign. Cass outlined a similar program in an article for National Review. In Cass's vision of a so-called “Flex Fund,” the “funding formula would be pegged to the size of the population in need and would grow at the same rate as the poverty threshold itself.” Rubio's program might not be identical, but apparently it would work in a similar way.

Does that mean Rubio’s plan would be responsive in a way that TANF and traditional block grants aren’t? Absent a lot more detail, I’m skeptical. The easiest, surest way to make sure a program provides help for everybody who needs it is to set eligibility guidelines and then provides benefits for everybody who meets them—in other words, to create an entitlement. Meanwhile, for all the criticism these programs sustain, the biggest, most important ones work rather well. Food stamps is probably the best example. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as it's now known, keeps lots of people out of poverty, is prone to very little fraud, and operates with extremely low overhead. It boosts the economy, right when the economy needs boosting. It's pretty much a model program.

Still, this is an argument over how to design an anti-poverty agenda, rather than whether to have an anti-poverty agenda. That’s refreshing. And if Rubio truly sees his proposal as budget neutral—not adding money, but not taking it away, either—that’s better than seeking deep cuts in programs for the poor, as Paul Ryan and most Republicans have proposed.