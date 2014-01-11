One day at the Knesset in the early eighties, then-Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon passed a left-wing lawmaker in the hall and said hello, but the lawmaker pretended not to notice. Sharon confronted him and asked why he had not returned the greeting. The Knesset member replied that he did not greet murderers, referring to Sharon’s role in Israel’s bloody invasion of Lebanon (Sharon would later resign after an Israeli commission judged him “indirectly responsible” for Phalangist massacres at Palestinian refugee camps in Sabra and Shatila). The two men spoke for several minutes, according to an account of the incident in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s 1997 memoir Through Secret Channels: The Road to Oslo, and before parting, Sharon uttered words that threw the left-winger for a loop: “One day you will see that it is I who will create the Palestinian state.”

Sharon, who died Saturday at the age of 85, did not create a Palestinian state. But as prime minister from 2001 until his stroke in 2006, the onetime patron saint of the settlement movement stumbled into laying the foundations for one—both on the ground and in the political arena. He did so by withdrawing Israeli settlers and forces from Gaza (and by planning, as I reported last year, to carry out further unilateral withdrawals in the West Bank). He did it by building a fence in and around the West Bank that, to most Israelis, signaled the end of Greater Israel. And most significantly, he did it by turning the two-state solution from a left-wing position into one accepted in the center and even on the right, reframing the discussion about peace from one of the chimerical “new Middle East” once promised by former Prime Minister Shimon Peres to one of Israeli self-interest. As Elliot Abrams, former George W. Bush adviser and author of Tested by Zion: The Bush Administration and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, recalled to me, Sharon adviser Dov Weissglass—resisting calls to coordinate the Gaza withdrawal with the Palestinian Authority—lectured the Americans, “[H]e needs to explain the withdrawal from Gaza in a language that you do not speak: Likudish. And in that language, you have to say, ... ‘We’re not doing this for the Palestinians, we’re not doing this with them. We’re doing it as part of our general hatred of them.'”

As Secretary of State John Kerry continues his push for a framework agreement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ghost of Sharon hangs over his longtime Likud rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Unlike Sharon, who had no choice but to engage with the Palestinian issue because of the then-raging Second Intifada, Netanyahu spent his last term avoiding it. Complicit in his foot-dragging has been a global conventional wisdom, held by Israelis and Palestinians alike, that sees outside attempts to resolve the century-old conflict are fundamentally naive. And yet, according to the prevailing view quietly emerging among those privy to the current talks—that a framework agreement is not just possible, but likely—we may be on the verge of a historic paradigm shift, where Middle East peace re-enters the realm of conceivability. But progress will depend on whether Netanyahu is preparing to follow in Sharon’s footsteps—to confront the right wing in the face of new geopolitical realities—or is merely up to his time-honored games.

Kerry’s strategy is shrewd. Rather than forcing Netanyahu and Abbas to scale the full mountain at once, he is breaking the climb into two. First, get the sides to agree to the core principles of a deal, establishing momentum and changing the perception of preordained failure, and then fill in the details as he puts together a basket of international-community goodies that will make it difficult for the sides to say no. The core principles have not changed since Bill Clinton presented them in 2000. They include the 1967 borders with agreed land swaps; a demilitarized Palestinian state with various security guarantees for Israel (including some medium-term Israeli presence in the Jordan Valley, along the Palestinian-Jordanian border); Palestinian abandonment of the right of return, with potential symbolic exceptions; and Jerusalem as the capital of two states. Kerry’s formula, bowing to a Netanyahu demand, is also expected to include some recognition of Israel as a Jewish homeland.