Yesterday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he would authorize 20 hospitals to distribute medical marijuana, making New York the 21st state to legalize the sale of prescription pot. Who are medical marijuana’s main customers? In October, a team of psychiatrists at the University of Michigan interviewed 348 adults at a medical marijuana clinic in Michigan for a paper in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. Though their study was based on only one clinic, their findings can still provide clues into the demographics of medical marijuana users.

They’re middle-aged

"On average, participants in this study were 41.5 years of age (SD = 12.6), with half of them at least 50 years of age."

They’re mostly men

"The sample was 66.1% male (n = 230)."

They're looking to relieve their pain, not get high

"The vast majority (87%, 303/348) of participants reported that they were seeking medical marijuana for pain relief, either alone or in conjunction with other reasons. Relatively few participants (9.8% of 348) reported only non-pain reasons for seeking medical marijuana and 9 (3% of 348) declined to answer the question. The other reasons for seeking medical marijuana in this sample were: spasms (n = 66), nausea (n = 41), musculoskeletal problems (n = 23), neurological (n = 18), cancer (n = 12), gastrointestinal problems (n = 11), glaucoma (n = 10) or chronic infection (HIV and Hepatitis C; n = 8)."