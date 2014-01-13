Psychiatrists can’t agree on how to define—let alone treat—even the most common mental disorders. Maybe examples from antiquity can help. After all, the way we think about mental illness might change almost constantly, but the issues we deal with never really do. William Harris, a professor of history at Columbia University, recently edited a volume of essays, Mental Disorders in the Classical World, covering topics ranging from the early Greek medical vocabulary of insanity to Rufus of Ephesus’ epistemology of melancholy. Harris’ contribution focuses on concepts of hallucination in ancient Greece and Rome.

Alice Robb: What did the Greeks and Romans hallucinate about?

William Harris: They did not have a single concept of "hallucination" until very late on, but they left us quite a number of vivid descriptions of both auditory and visual hallucinations. The most famous are probably the visions of the Furies suffered by Orestes after he murdered his mother, and the "voice" that gave advice to Socrates. In my opinion, the story of the resurrection of Jesus is based on a hallucination, probably by Mary Magdalen.

They mostly hallucinated about divine figures of one kind or another, but sometimes also human scenes such as the one Galen describes in which a certain Theophilus thought that flute-players were playing in his house all day and all night.