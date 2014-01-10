“User experience professionals and designers have been advocating for the lack of pagination in the digital space for as long as I can remember,” said Kevin Kearney, CEO of Hard Candy Shell, a New York-based digital design, user experience, and strategy agency. “It’s not something users have ever wanted. It’s not something designers and people who create digital products have ever wanted. It’s only been something that publishers have forced due to boosting pageview numbers.” (Kearney is the brother of a New Republic story editor, Ryan Kearney, and Hard Candy Shell consulted on The New Republic’s redesign.)

The case against pagination is intuitive: Who wants to click when they don’t have to? “The impetus was easy,” explained the Post’s managing editor for digital, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz. “It was just a desire to improve user experience. There’s no question that asking people to click on ‘1 2 3 Next’ at the bottom of an article is an invitation to annoy people and have them leave. We wanted to arrest that and give people a better experience.”

At BuzzFeed, which never used pagination, founder Jonah Peretti bragged in a 2012 memo: “We publish scrollable lists so readers don’t have to click a million times and can easily scroll through a post. The primary reason to publish slideshows, as far as I can tell, is to juice pageviews and banner ad impressions. Slideshows are super annoying and lists are awesome so we do lists!”

Also super-annoying: Having to click to a new page on your smartphone. Jessica Ivins, a Philadelphia-based user experience specialist, points out that the increase in the use of mobile devices—from which the Times, for instance, gets nearly half of its traffic—has also encouraged a move away from pagination. “Just by the nature of how someone interacts with a touch-screen device, it’s very tactile, easy to scroll through,” she said. And unlike with those noisy modems of olden days, the type of slow service associated with iPhones militates against multiple pages per article. “Your connection might not be very good,” she noted. “If you’re constantly having to paginate through, it sucks up data from your plan, and it can be slow.”

But behind all the noble talk about making the web more pleasant for readers, there’s money. The trend away from pagination has paralleled the trend away from the supremacy of the pageview as a metric. The early Internet model—where the site gets paid every time a user clicks on a new page, however puny—is fading in favor of models that reward sites where readers actually spend time on pieces. “Advertisers are interested in things like pageviews-per-visit and time-on-site, because it shows [readers’] engagement level with the brand instead of just how many pages got seen by people,” said Kearney. “You want to be associated with this brand that people really engaged with, instead of, you can be a site with nothing but slideshows. Even advertisers are hip to the difference at this point.”