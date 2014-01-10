Youth is not be the same thing as health. A 33-year-old with diabetes will run up bigger physician and drug bills than a 61-year-old with no serious medical problems. But, as a general rule, younger means healthier. And the early numbers haven’t seemed that encouraging.

Overall, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 40 percent of the people who could eventually buy coverage through Obamacare marketplaces are between the ages of 18 and 34. But, as of December, just 22 percent of the people signing up for coverage in California were in that demographic. Other states reported similar data. The federal government hasn’t yet provided an age breakdown for people getting insurance through healthcare.gov, the website it operates on behalf of 36 other states. But it will probably provide that information soon. When it does, the numbers may not look any better.

Is this a big deal? One way to answer that question is by looking at the best test case available: Massachusetts, which introduced a similar reform scheme in 2007. Thanks to analysis from Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist who was an architect of both the Massachusetts and federal reforms, we know that enrollment was slow to get rolling in Massachusetts—and that, relatively speaking, healthy people came into the system late. Now Gruber has done a new analysis, breaking down enrollment specifically by age, and provided it to the New Republic.

The graph above tells the story. Over the course of the first year, the proportion of young people (in this case, ages 19 to 34) who had obtained health coverage through the Massachusetts insurance exchange grew. In other words, they were more likely to sign up late.

The precise figures don't mean a lot, in part because the Massachusetts analogy is hardly perfect. John Sexton of Breitbart (yes, that Breitbart) has written about some of the key distinctions. But the trend is pretty clear—and, according to Gruber, it provides some important lessons. "These data aren't 100 percent predictive for every state, most importantly because of differences across states in the share of the potential market that is young," Gruber says. "But these facts highlight two things. First, you don't need a huge/majority share of enrollees to be young for markets to function well. Second, the young tend to wait to sign up until closer to the deadline.