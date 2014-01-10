At 20,000 words, Chris Christie’s marathon press conference yesterday was long enough to be a novella. And one of its more remarkable moments came when Christie sought to distance himself from David Wildstein, the ally at the center of the George Washington Bridge scandal.

Sure, the $150,000-per-year political appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was Christie's "eyes and ears" at the huge agency, with a "direct line" to the governor's office, and had engineered the now-notorious September closure of two local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge. And yeah, he had been described in countless reports as Christie’s buddy from Livingston High School, a detail that served to raise the likelihood that Christie had a pretty good inkling of just what was going on with the lane closures.

But during his two hours at the podium yesterday, Christie pushed back against this perception by telling the world that Wildstein was no chum of his:

Well, let me just clear something up, OK, about my childhood friend David Wildstein. It is true that I met David in 1977 in high school. He's a year older than me. David and I were not friends in high school. We were not even acquaintances in high school. I mean, I had a high school in Livingston, a three-year high school that had 1,800 students in a three-year high school in the late '70s, early 1980. I knew who David Wildstein was. I met David on the Tom Kean for governor campaign in 1977. He was a youth volunteer, and so was I. Really, after that time, I completely lost touch with David. We didn't travel in the same circles in high school. You know, I was the class president and athlete. I don't know what David was doing during that period of time…We went 23 years without seeing each other. And in the years we did see each other, we passed in the hallways.

In other words: David Wildstein, are you kidding me? Different lunch table, dudes.