Orwell finished The Road to Wigan Pier with some thoughts about socialism; and then, nine months after coming back from the north, he left for Spain. Why he did so is rather beyond Colls’s scope, as is almost anything to do with Orwell and Abroad—save for Spain, where Orwell discovers how bloody Abroad can be and how ideology can make people suffer. But, more importantly, he realises that there are great lies being told and obfuscations being made, mostly by the Stalinists. After that (this is me, not Colls), lies and obfuscation become the real enemy. Without them, something may be done. With them, nothing good can happen.

One of Colls’s best chapters is the one dealing with the book Orwell wrote after Homage to Catalonia, the novel Coming Up for Air, composed in Marrakech in 1938. Colls dissects the ambivalent relationship between Orwell and his suburban anti-hero, George Bowling, who is cynical, practical and ordinary. In the book, says Colls convincingly, Orwell un-deracinates. He “declares his reconciliation with his class and his region, however much they have changed”.

You sometimes wonder what kind of biography Orwell would have written of Orwell. Not one, perhaps, in which the author writes of his subject, as Colls does, that “He did not always get things right, but unlike some who lived through the 1930s and 1940s, he did not have to recant or excuse his former associations.”

Colls is open-eyed enough to show how Orwell made almost as many mistakes as anyone else. As “an attack on left intellectuals in general”, writes Colls, Wigan Pier, which fails to acknowledge people such as John Maynard Keynes, is “ludicrous”. In Homage and elsewhere, Orwell “was unrealistic about the Spanish revolution and it took him too long to work out why”. Indeed, “Orwell might have spent a little less time responding to his own situation,” scolds Colls, “and a little more time thinking carefully about the art of the politically possible.” True.

Orwell cannot simply be given a pass on having opposed, from 1937-39, contemplating war with Germany, signing a manifesto entitled “If War Comes We Shall Resist” at the time of the Munich Agreement, asserting the moral equivalence of Britain and German imperialism and arguing the toss against rearmament right up to the summer of 1939. As Colls points out, there were plenty of people who could see what was going to happen. As late as 1940, in the essay “My Country Right or Left”, Orwell “revealed himself as the best and worst of political commentators”. He assented to the war but on the condition of bloody revolution.

“What sort of movement did he think would lead the revolution?” demands Colls. “One led by [Orwell’s publisher] Victor Gollancz? Hardly. One led by Fenner Brockway and the Independent Labour Party? Surely not.”

This was a problem of swift transition. Orwell turned 180 degrees and Colls attributes the volte-face to Orwell’s English patriotism. The country, he discovered—the true country—embodied values worth defending. Values of a practical, gentle, empirical people; people who eschewed any universal ideology, whe­ther it was Marxism, fascism or Catholicism. People who didn’t kill each other because they disagreed over politics.

From “Inside the Whale” and “The Lion and the Unicorn”, to his essays on tea and comics, Orwell espoused Englishness. Colls astutely points out that sometimes—as in the case of “Boys’ Weeklies”—he clearly enjoyed what he seemed to be condemning. He professed to dislike the Church of England but was baptised, married and buried according to its rites.

Although Colls makes a good fist of Orwell the Englishman, in the end he cannot help but give himself away. Twice he mildly berates Orwell for not having observed the first English folk revival. The problem is that this revival was a romanticisation of Englishness, not a reflection of its popular reality. Composers and intellectuals liked it; the people preferred movies, musicals and, later, rock’n’roll.

The nature of the claim Colls makes on Orwell is even more obvious near the end when he imagines what Orwell might have thought had he survived tuberculosis. He says that the working class to which Orwell committed in 1936 was “deserted by the Labour Party (though not the Labour Party by them), and was exposed under New Labour to heavy migrant competition for jobs and resources”, leading to the death of its culture. And “after 1979 Mrs Thatcher would surely have brought his deepest hostilities to the surface”.

Were Orwell around to update his “Politics and the English Language”, he might have fun with that “surely”, which means the opposite. And is it possible that it is Colls who could stand Mrs Thatcher and who thinks New Labour allowed in too many migrants? It is hard not to spot indigo blotches of Maurice Glasman’s Blue Labour behind Colls’s thesis.

Colls argues that at the 1951 Festival of Britain, a year after Orwell’s death, the English knew who they were. By the time they got to the Dome in 2000, they had lost that knowledge. As for the 2012 Olympic Games, they were merely a throwback, a “late celebration of left patriotism”.

As an Englishman with Greek, Sierra Leon­ean, Jewish, Namibian and West Indian blood relatives, I disagree. The theme of the London Games was how the nation has changed and continues to change. It was Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis and the parachuting Queen that constituted the identification. Or, as Orwell wrote (and Colls quotes), “nothing ever stands still. We must add to our heritage or lose it, we must grow greater or grow less, we must go forward or backward. I believe in England, and I believe that we shall go forward.” So thank you, Professor Colls, but now I’ll grab my Orwell back.