One interesting strain that runs throughout the entire narrative is Ailes’s dependence on the “mainstream” media that he so despises. Ailes received his biggest break when he was called in to run CNBC in the 1990s. And not only did his bosses overlook numerous examples of bad behavior—extensively chronicled here—but his success led to Rupert Murdoch’s decision to hire him him to run Fox News.

Sherman charts the Ailes-Murdoch relationship, which has been occasionally testy since Fox News launched nearly 20 years ago, but also, essentially, close. Sherman defines one of their bonding elements as the “antiauthoritarian streak” in both men, which of course is ironic given that each clearly had an authoritarian personality. As Anthony Powell wrote of a character in his novel The Kindly Ones, “The one thing he hated, more than constituted authority itself, was to hear constituted authority questioned by anyone but himself. This is perhaps an endemic trait in all those who love power.” It also seems to be a good definition of Ailes’s brand of conservatism, which marries libertarian paranoia (except regarding Republican-initiated wars) and social conformity. (For those who think Fox’s obsessive coverage of the “War on Christmas” is merely a political stunt, Sherman has a scene of Ailes defacing a wall in his son’s school to write ‘Merry Christmas’ because he was angry that that the school had a “holiday tree.”)

The mainstream media did not just help Ailes rise; it was also the perfect foil. Fox News began as, essentially, the anti-Clinton network, and Sherman shows us in great detail how it was in response to the mainstream media’s coverage of the Clinton scandals that Fox was able to find a niche for itself. (Sherman does make clear that the mainstream media actually went after Clinton quite relentlessly.) Ailes also displayed his hiring genius by grabbing Brit Hume, the talented, conservative news anchor from ABC, and, crucially, placing big bets on Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly, the latter a clearly unstable person who is nevertheless a brilliant showman on television. (I hadn’t realized that Ailes was the first person after September 11th to order use of the so-called “crawl” at the bottom of the screen.)

Sherman deserves credit for keeping these chapters compelling because the sheer lowness of the people who populate the narrative could have become wearying. During a 2002 lunch with Bill Clinton and others, for example, Ailes started discussing 9/11. As one participant recalled, “[Ailes] was talking about rebuilding the towers and he said, ‘We should fill the last ten floors with Muslims so they never do it again.’” (Sherman does not report Bill Clinton objecting furiously, or storming out of the room, after this comment.) Various homophobic remarks from Sean Hannity are also noted, and Sherman goes on to say, with tongue firmly in cheek,“Strangely, given his avowed disapproval, Hannity expressed a prurient interest in…explicit descriptions of enemas, golden showers, and bestiality.”

The last few years of Ailes’s story are better known, in part because Sherman’s reporting has already appeared in New York magazine, and in part because the merging of the Republican Party and Fox has become a larger and larger topic of conversation. Sherman covers these familiar bases with ease, and Ailes’s opinions of various Republicans—nasty Gingrich, dumb Palin, not-ready-for-poltical-primetime Huckabee—will not surprise anyone. Ailes’s increasing concern over the Obama administration, which he views as wanting to institute some variety of fascism, and his view that climate change is part of an international conspiracy, do tend to further the impression that Ailes is deranged as well as cynical and cruel. (Murdoch’s term for Ailes is “paranoid.”)

Now that Fox has convinced even the last doubter of its relevance and success, the only real remaining question is how much that relevance matters to American politics. And the one recurrent weakness of Sherman’s book arises particularly often in his description of these later years. For example, Sherman quotes Ailes saying in 2010, “I want to elect the next president.” And: “If there was anyone who could deliver on such a boast, it was Ailes.” One would have thought perhaps David Plouffe or Ben Bernanke would be a more obvious answer, but Sherman sticks to this belief, even though the picture his reporting draws doesn’t really support it. Ailes couldn’t stand Romney, who didn’t have an easy ride on Fox News, but the former Massachusetts governor nevertheless won the Republican nomination in 2012; Ailes tried to convince Chris Christie and David Petraeus to run, to no avail; and the portrait Ailes sketched of Obama for over four years was not nearly entrenched enough to keep the president from handily winning re-election.

Ailes certainly helped shape the rightwing vision of Obama, which had some spillover into mainstream discourse; but television coverage is not everything in a presidential campaign. In fact, it’s another line of Sherman’s, mentioned almost off-handedly, that is closer to the truth: “television and politics were different disciplines.” Precisely. Image, visuals, narrative, base appeal: these are what make Ailes the master of cable television. But elections are different, more complicated beasts. Ailes himself does not seem to grasp this. Sherman quotes him saying, about the 2008 McCain campaign, “He has this fantastic story and he tends to minimize it.” Quite the contrary: All McCain had was a “story,” which he relied on at length to cover up a lack of policy ideas.

Sherman does nod at this possible critique of his thesis, but he doesn’t follow through on it. “While Fox’s ratings were still unchallenged, the channel had failed to elect the next president—the circus on Fox had complicated the effort as well as assisted it….Fox had sharpened national divisions—and the division had favored the Democrats.” This is basically correct, but it also gives Fox too much credit—in this case for having a huge effect, just in the wrong direction. Despite liberal paranoia over the effect that Fox News has, however, Sherman is right to say that the rise of Fox has changed the Republican Party: it’s more close-minded, more anti-intellectual.

The idea that we live in a country where Roger Ailes—or any television executive—can decide who is president is horrifying. Fortunately, we don’t. Roger Ailes will go down in history as a disturbed genius who is indeed the loudest voice in the room. But even the loudest voices can be tuned out.

