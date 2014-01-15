One objection arises here, which is that we are arguing over something that Linker himself seems unable to define very precisely. I wish I could tell you what is meant by "the transcendent source, the ground, or the end of the natural world," but I cannot, and I am not sure Linker can either.

He continues as follows:

God is the unconditioned cause of reality — of absolutely everything that is — from the beginning to the end of time. Understood in this way, one can’t even say that God "exists" in the sense that my car or Mount Everest or electrons exist. God is what grounds the existence of every contingent thing, making it possible, sustaining it through time, unifying it, giving it actuality. God is the condition of the possibility of anything existing at all.

I cannot speak for everyone, of course, and the amount of time I have spent with deeply religious people (Hindus, Jews, Buddhists, Christians, and Muslims) is relatively limited. But I have talked somewhat extensively with people in each of these religions and not a single one of them has ever described his or her belief in God in anything like these terms. As Jerry Coyne puts it in response to Linker, "Yes, it turns out that the 99% of believers who see God as an anthropomorphic being are wrong, and only the theologians—that is, some theologians—truly know what God is." (Ideas such as answered prayers, or the parting of the seas, don't really mesh with what Linker is laying out.)

But let's say Linker is right and many people do believe in this type of God. He still seems to be conceding that less "transcendent" beliefs in God don't make much sense, or at least that atheists who confront these beliefs are not confronting a strong case for God. This is a giant concession.

Linker continues with this: "In a move sure to enrage atheists, Hart even goes so far as to argue that faith in this classical notion of God can never be 'wholly and coherently rejected' — and not only because it may very well be self-contradictory to prove the nonexistence of an absolute, transcendent ground of existence."