“Downton Abbey” has always been lighter than the prestige TV it sometimes gets lumped in with, powered more by saucy intrigue and charming banter than any real dramatic stakes. And until its last eight minutes, this week’s episode was classic Downton. (Spoilers ahead, obviously.) The servants prepare for a house party, newly-widowed Lady Mary begins a flirtation with a visiting lord, and the most contentious issue is whether a visiting singer should be asked to dine with the family.

And then, as everyone gathers upstairs for a performance, one of the most beloved characters is punched in the face, dragged through the servant’s quarters, and raped.

The scene was shocking and brutal and difficult to watch. (When the episode aired in Britain last fall, the network received dozens of complaints.) That makes sense—depictions of rape should be uncomfortable. But the assault on Anna, a lady’s maid played by Joanna Froggatt, frustrated me more than anything else on television in a long time. It’s not only that I have TV-rape fatigue, after a year where violence against women seemed de rigueur onscreen. After three years of forgotten plot twists and casually discarded characters, “Downton Abbey” has lost my trust in its ability to treat a storyline like this with anything approaching nuance.

Of course, the British import hasn’t always been cheerful. Two characters died last year, after the actors decided to leave for the movies; the second season took place during the First World War, and was full of hospital beds and burn victims and a pervasive gloom. But the tragedy has always been tempered by the show’s gentle optimism, and filtered through historical distance. The series’ best twists—a handsome Turk dying mid-coitus—are too outlandish to be properly dark, and there’s never been any real violence.