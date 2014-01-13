The 2014 Golden Globes made for thoroughly entertaining TV. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, unsurprisingly, struck the perfect tone, at once sharp-edged and good-natured. But on the whole—as awards shows go—it was a night of surprising self-awareness, when almost everyone seemed in on the joke of their own ridiculousness. So here are the ten highlights of a very meta, very enjoyable show:

1.) Fey and Poehler's sneaky you-go-girl humor, i.e:

  • Fey: "Gravity is the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age."
  • Fey: "August Osage County [proves] that there are still great parts in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps over 60."
  • Poehler, after labeling Jennifer Lawrence's face with her own name: "It's hard to believe she's a 42 year-old mother of two." 

2.) Fey and Poehler parodying the idea of intra-Hollywood female cattiness: i.e., the recurring joke of their fake feud with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, when the camera panned to Louis-Dreyfus wearing sunglasses and smoking an electric cigarette while Fey and Poehler heckled her. Also, their introduction of Emma Stone: "Our next presenter told us earlier that she isn't looking for new friends."

3.) Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie from The Wolf of Wall Street ad-libbing their way through a teleprompter mistake in which they were showed the wrong script. Said Hill: "Let's be real about it, that was not for us."

4.) This wink from Robert Downey Jr.:

5.) The charming jitteriness of Spike Jonze's acceptance speech for best screenplay ("...my agent, who gives me advice when I'm being anxious, like right now.") 

6.) Jim Carrey: "Dying is easy, comedy is hard. I believe it was Shia LaBeouf who said that."

7.) The dumbfounded spoof of an acceptance speech that resulted from Andy Samberg's genuine shock at his win for "Brooklyn Nine Nine": "The crew's really good. The writers kick A. Everyone on my 'team.'"  

8.) The bit in which Fey introduced her "adult son from a previous relationship"—Poehler in drag, who wandered through the crowd in search of a father, alighting on Idris Elba and Harvey Weinstein.

9.) Cate Blanchett's grateful, unaffected speech after winning best actress in a drama: "Can people at home hear this music, or do they just think you are suddenly having a panic attack?"

10.) The cowboy swagger of Matthew McConaughey after his Dallas Buyers Club win: "This film was never about dyin' it was always about livin' and with that I say just keep." 