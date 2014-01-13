Obamacare has been getting better press lately, and rightly so. More people keep enrolling and, better still, more people are taking advantage of the law's benefits. But not everything is hunky-dory, as three new stories make very clear.

Story one is about people who signed up for insurance and are trying to use it. Some are showing up at drugstores, physician offices, and hospitals—only to discover that insurers don’t have records of their enrollments. A New York Times story, by Robert Pear and Abby Goodnough, reports on a few such stories, including at least two in which people have delayed getting care because insurers weren’t prepared to pay their bills.

Story two is about whether people signing up for insurance are paying their premiums. Significant fractions are not. You can read about this in the Wall Street Journal, where Anne Wilde Matthews and Christopher Weaver interviewed officials from several insurers. In their sample, the carriers were seeing premiums from about two-thirds of the people who signed up for coverage.

Story three is about small businesses and changes coming to their insurers. Most small businesses have renewed existing policies, rather than opt for new ones. But next year they won’t have that option—and many will have to give up current plans, just like so many people buying coverage on their own. The story will play out the same way, with some better off and some worse off. But that means more disruption before 2014 is done. Ariana Eunjung Cha of the Washington Post has a lengthy and well-reported story about that.