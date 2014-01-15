During the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Apple debuted a lush, cinematic commercial for the new iPad Air that, on aesthetic grounds alone, is a triumph. A rapturous montage of iPad users the world over, it borrows liberally from Terrence Malick—both his woozy camerawork and, more literally, the dizzying strings that scored his most recent film, 2012's To the Wonder. But the ad's emotional purpose is provided by Robin Williams in a voiceover from his role as teacher John Keating in Dead Poets Society, in which he channels Whitman in a speech to his teenage students: "'That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse,'" Williams says. "What will your verse be?"

It’s a quixotic question to pose to Americans in an uncertain economy where good jobs are hard to find. But it’s also one that Apple might ask of itself, given its ads of late, an artistically ho-hum period for a marketer once considered industry leading (exhibit A: the widely panned “Genius Bar” ads of 2012). From the now-legendary 1984 spot, with its Big Brother dystopia, to its 1990s mishmash of the “crazy ones” who dared to "think different," Apple has long branded itself as the cool, free-thinking alternative to the tech lemmings populating mass culture: Justin Long’s hipster Mac to John Hodgeman’s square PC. The problem, of course, is that Apple is the establishment now.

Enter “Your Verse.” Now that consumers are comfortable with computing on smartphones and tablets, Apple can dispense with the utilitarian ads that characterize most product introductions, like the ones that once smugly informed us that “there’s an app for that.” Much like Apple's earliest ads, “Your Verse” isn't selling a product so much as a lifestyle—a better way of living—but on a deeper level it reflects America's anxiety amidst a sluggish, jobless recovery. And that, rather than Microsoft, is the real threat to Apple’s continued domination. People who are worried about paying next month's rent or mortgage tend to pass on, say, the latest iPhone installment.

So how to sell what’s basically just a slightly thinner, lighter version of the iPad? With a spirited defense of the arts and humanities! “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute," Williams lectures in the voiceover. "We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion.” He continues: “Medicine, law, business, engineering—these are noble pursuits, and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love—these are what we stay alive for.”