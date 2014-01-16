Love/hate

"At first, the experience of becoming famous provides much ego stroking. Newly famous people find themselves warmly embraced. There is a guilty pleasure associated with the thrill of being admired in that participants both love the attention and adoration while they question the gratification they experience from fame. 'I enjoy parts of it, but I hate parts of it, too,' was a generally reported theme."

Addiction

"The lure of adoration is attractive, and it becomes difficult for the person to imagine living without fame. One participant said, 'It is somewhat of a high,' and another, 'I kind of get off on it.' One said, 'I’ve been addicted to almost every substance known to man at one point or another, and the most addicting of them all is fame.'”

Acceptance



"As the attention becomes overwhelming and expectations, temptations, mistrust, and familial concerns come to the fore, the celebrity resolves to accept fame, including its threatening phenomenal aspects. 'You learn to accept it,' one celebrity said. After a while, celebrities report that they come to see that fame is 'just so much the will-o’-the-wisp, and you just can’t build a house on that kind of stuff.'”

Adaptation

"Only after accepting that 'it comes with the territory' can the celebrity adaptively navigate fame’s choppy waters. 'Once you’re famous,' a participant said, 'you don’t make eye contact or you keep walking . . . and you just don’t hear [people calling your name].' Adaptive patterns can include reclusiveness, which gives rise in turn to mistrust and isolation."

Even once they've adapted to their new status, they have to accept: