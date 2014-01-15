The family-owned company that began producing “Old Jake Beam” whiskey in 1795—to be renamed “Jim Beam” in 1933 —survived the whirlwind of distillery closings and consolidations that marked the Industrial Revolution and the Gilded Age, but found it considerably harder to weather the biggest storm of all: Prohibition. While a handful of distilleries were able to continue selling bourbon via a medicinal-license loophole, the Beams were unable to acquire such a permit. As smaller brands sold off their stocks and labels to the larger permit-carrying distilleries, the family tried its hand at a number of unsuccessful business ventures, including such ill-advised projects as a stone quarry and a citrus farm. By the time Prohibition was repealed in 1933, Jim Beam was in financial ruin. They, like many other bourbon distillers, had no funds to invest in making more whiskey, and no extant whiskey stock left to sell.

In the industrial cities just to the north, however, there were business interests who, despite having little experience in the bourbon arena, had the investment capital and financial acumen required to put the distilleries back in business. Jim Beam struck a deal with a trio of Chicago investors: They would take over ownership of the company, and the Beams would continue to run the distillery as they had for generations. The 1930s would see similar deals struck throughout Kentucky’s bourbon-producing counties, with ownership being handed over to corporations “foreign” to the region, while the hereditary bourbon families continued to serve as master distillers—a position many of their descendants, including a number of Beams, hold in the present day. Some have argued that the era of heavy corporate consolidation in Prohibition’s wake proved detrimental to the quality of bourbon, but this was due largely to the fact that good bourbon takes years to age, and a distillery starting totally from scratch needs to turn a profit as soon as possible. Yes, bourbon did suffer, but it was also saved from total extinction by the “foreign” ownership of its northern investors.

With this in mind, the recent sale of Beam Inc. is hardly unprecedented. Indeed, it is a story as old as bourbon itself. The $13.6 billion Suntory paid is a far cry from the $15,000 pooled by those Chicago businessmen for Beam’s original incorporation, but the bargain is essentially the same: ownership and profit-sharing from afar, in exchange for family involvement and local expertise. With Beam’s current portfolio of popular whiskeys (Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Maker’s Mark, to name a few) and six consecutive quarters of double-digit sales growth in North America, a larger holding corporation like Suntory has little reason to tinker with success.

The bourbon industry in America today is in many ways a reflection of the society that created it. Bourbon is no less susceptible to globalization than any other U.S. industry, and it's no more immune to the artisanal, small-batch backlash against international conglomeration. So if you're sad that Jim Beam is now owned by a Japanese company, there are plenty of new American craft bourbons available for you to drown your sorrows and sustain your Bluegrass cred. And some of them taste better, too.