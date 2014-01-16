Hackers stole payment records on as many as 110 million customer accounts from Target over the holiday shopping season, in one of the largest data security breaches in history. The company has struggled to regain customers’ trust, with noticeable drop-offs in sales since they disclosed the breach on December 19. And Target is not alone in what looks like an identity theft epidemic. Neiman Marcus announced a similar hack of payment records, and at least three more major retailers could come forward in the next several weeks. As more and more customers have reported fraudulent charges, Congress has begun to ask questions about why this happened.

Here’s an answer: The United States has one of the worst payment systems in the entire world, inviting fraud and increasing hassles for anyone who wants to exchange money. In this case, a simple credit protection available on virtually all payment cards outside the U.S. could have dramatically narrowed the scope of the Target breach. It hasn’t happened here, mainly because banks don’t want to spend the money to upgrade the system, writing off the hassle and expense of your identity fraud as a cost of doing business.

Almost alone among developed nations, U.S. credit and debit cards have a magnetic stripe that contains all the financial information necessary to make a purchase. Once information gets stolen from a merchant, it can be encoded into a magnetic stripe and used with a new card. Smart cards in Europe and elsewhere encrypt that data and store it on a microchip, which is much tougher to replicate. More important, the cards also require a personal identification number (PIN) to work. This “chip-and-PIN” system introduces a second authentication, forcing thieves to have both pieces of information to successfully use the card. It’s a combination of advanced technology and simple common sense.

Chip-and-PIN would not have prevented hackers from stealing payment information from Target’s databases, but would have made it more difficult to use the records. Because of this, says Georgetown law professor Adam Levitin, would-be identity thieves would have a lower incentive to steal the data in the first place. “Like Willie Sutton says, bank robbers go where the money is,” he said. “Fraud will always find the weakest link. Now that the rest of world has gone to chip-and-PIN, we’re the weakest link.” Nearly half of all card losses in 2012 occurred in the U.S., according to the trade journal the Nilson Report.