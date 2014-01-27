This isn’t to suggest that Cain is personally taking meetings with the sales team at Natural Breakthroughs Research—or those at Franklin Prosperity Report and fixyourbloodsugar.com, to cite two other companies whose ads he has e-mailed. That’s why middlemen were invented. Cain, along with Huckabee, uses Newsmax, the right-wing media conglomerate. (Gingrich Productions opts for a firm called TMA Direct.) Founded a little more than 15 years ago as a single fringe website and built with early funding from Richard Mellon Scaife, Newsmax now publishes a main, free site that sometimes ranks as the most trafficked political URL on the Internet, as well as a suite of smaller, paid newsletters. To leverage its reach and pad its balance sheet, it also places ads for e-mail lists like Cain’s and Huckabee’s (National Review and Rasmussen Reports are clients as well), whose members fit comfortably into Newsmax’s demo: staunchly conservative and “mostly men, mostly 50-plus,” says Matt D’Lando, a vice president for business development.

Representatives for Cain, Huckabee, and Newsmax all declined to disclose how much the ads are bringing in for the former candidates. But a back-of-the-envelope tally using rates Newsmax posts on its site works out as follows: At $36 per thousand list members for an ad filling an entire e-mail, and no fewer than 33 such ads sent last year, Cain made more than $420,000 from e-mail ads in 2013—minus Newsmax’s cut and the costs of maintaining his list. For Huckabee, whose list is nearly twice as long as Cain’s and commands a rate of $43.25 per thousand, the rough haul is north of $900,000. And those figures don’t include the separate, lower fees that Cain and Huckabee collect for embedding smaller sponsored teasers in editorial messages.

Calabrese argues that questioning the dubious nature of the products and services relayed through the promotions amounts to elitism. “I have no reason to think [an advertiser] is not a legitimate company just because it falls into a category a lot of people would snicker at,” he says, putting the onus on skeptics to prove that there is, in fact, no “1 WEIRD SPICE THAT DESTROYS DIABETES” and that recipients who respond hopefully to “THIS UNCLAIMED $20,500 CHECK YOURS? (SEE IF YOU QUALIFY)” will inevitably be disappointed.

Though the owners of e-mail lists can reject an advertiser that Newsmax sets it up with, Calabrese, who holds that veto power at Best of Cain, can’t recall a time he has needed to. Newsmax “does a really good job of vetting,” he says. D’Lando adds that, while the company makes efforts to screen out blatant fraudsters, any transaction that results between the e-mail subscriber and the advertiser is, of course, buyer beware. “Once somebody clicks on it,” he says, “that’s not our legal responsibility.”

Not every Cain, Gingrich, or Huckabee e-mail subscriber is a dyed-in-the-wool supporter. There must be some Republican voters who signed up out of curiosity and haven’t bothered to unsubscribe. (There is definitely at least one left-leaning reporter.) But if you’re a true believer, you are probably on your guy’s list. You bought into his message during the campaign. You thought he should be president! And so maybe you’re just a little more likely to buy something that you learn about through him. Especially if the “consistent income for life” or “financial transaction the gov’t can’t track” might alleviate some of the apprehension that Cain, Gingrich, and Huckabee—always talking about how the whole country is falling apart—seem so attuned to. It’s not a coincidence that these e-mail schemes have taken off on the right wing, where anxiety is a widely traded commodity and where Rush Limbaugh’s frequent on-air plugs of various advertisers and Glenn Beck and his gold coins have already blurred the line between authority figure and pitchman.

Cain, Gingrich, and Huckabee almost always take care to include caveats in the e-mail ads they send, spelling out that the sponsors’ statements and claims “do not necessarily reflect my views.” That specific language comes from Huckabee’s disclaimer, which is more extensive than the others’, perhaps because he’s now thinking about running for the White House again. (This may also help account for why Rick Santorum just uses his 2012 campaign e-mail list to send out press releases and announcements about upcoming speeches he’s happening to give in Iowa—the only improbable pitch he can be caught delivering is a Santorum presidency.) Yet, for all the feints toward propriety, the e-mail ads keep coming, and boundaries keep getting pushed.

Among marketing wizzes, there is a lot of excitement these days over so-called native advertising, which, in short, are digital ads that manage not to feel like ads at all. For example, a onetime White House contender might write his followers about a meeting he recently had with a “longtime friend and investment guru,” a man named John Mauldin, who publishes a financial newsletter under the banner “YIELD SHARK.” It costs $99 a year to subscribe to the tip sheet. At the time, its latest edition advised snapping up shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co., confident in the knowledge that even as wide-scale gun control was doomed, the mere threat of it was driving up firearms sales. The ex-candidate told his e-mail list that he’d done them a favor. He’d convinced Mauldin to give them a copy of “YIELD SHARK” for free, so they could check it out for themselves.

The e-mail, which carried no disclaimer, landed in inboxes on September 7. “I’M DOING SOMETHING I HAVE NEVER DONE BEFORE,” read Newt Gingrich’s subject line. Here’s betting it won’t be the last time an ex-candidate does the same, so long as the money is there.

Ben Adler, a reporter for Grist and correspondent for Columbia Journalism Review, covered the 2012 Republican campaign for The Nation.