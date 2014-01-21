Zhang seemed as disappointed as I was. To make this work, he said, Yang Shuo and I needed to interact. He suggested I lead her around by the hand, shimmy right up near her, and finish in a swing-style dip pose. I reminded Zhang that Yang Shuo was eight years old. “It’s OK, Chinese people don’t think like that,” he said. I insisted. Fine, he agreed, just make it look like you have a connection.

We didn’t, at all. But that could be fixed. Zhang walked us to a well-lit cafeteria space to shoot a pre-interview. “So when we ask how you two met,” Zhang said before the taping, “what are you going to say?” “That we met today?” I replied. “No,” Zhang explained, we had to say that we—an eight-year-old and a 28-year-old, from two different worlds, who barely speak each other’s language—met two months ago at auditions for this show and were so moved by each other’s talents that we decided to collaborate.

A minute later, Zhang’s assistant came by with a new twist. It turned out the reason they’d brought us in at the eleventh hour was that a previous contestant, an Egyptian rapper with the Chinese name Wang Lin, had gotten into a motorcycle wreck the day before and fractured his leg, and they needed a replacement act. The producers smelled opportunity. We now had to say that we were originally a trio—Yang Shuo, Wang Lin, and myself—but since Wang Lin was in the hospital, we were forced to perform as a duo. (Never mind why the three of us would have made a plausible team in the first place.) Zhang said we should dedicate the song to our good friend Wang Lin and wish him a speedy recovery.

The interview went smoothly. I’m a bad liar, but as I got warmed up, the b.s. started to flow. “I’m a writer,” I said, “but my dream is to share my dancing talent with others.” Because of Wang Lin’s accident, “I had to invent my own dance, a white-people dance.” “Do all white people do this dance?” Zhang asked. “Not everyone,” I said. “Maybe just me.” “Do you think you’ll win?” “Of course we’ll win. There’s no possibility of losing.” “What do you have to say to Wang Lin?” I looked into the camera. “Wang Lin,” I said, “I really miss you.” I felt tears coming. “I hope you can recover as quickly as possible, quickly come back into our lives. I’m really sad you can’t . . .” I cracked up. The crew lost it, too. After a minute, I composed myself. “OK, let me try again,” I said.

We changed into our clashing costumes—me: blue pants and a hot-pink tee with the word FASHION emblazoned across the front; her: a black-and-red tutu ensemble—and reported to the makeup room, where a male stylist wearing a surgical mask turned me into a slightly less masculine Robert Palmer girl. We now looked our parts: a child star and her fey Eurotrash hype man.