The Word: Fascinoma

Example: “Where are all the medical students? I have to show them my fascinoma!”

Who Uses It: internists/brown-nosing residents/doctors over 60

No one wants to be a “fascinoma.” The word, which is constructed from the adjective “fascinating” plus the Greek suffix “-oma,” for a tumor or growth, suggests you have something your doctor has never seen before. A neuromuscular condition he has only read about in books, or an exotic infection from your vacation in the tropics. The first thing the doctor will do, after declaring you a fascinoma, is parade every white coat in the building by your bed—ostensibly so they’ll know what to look for next time, but actually to preen over his diagnostic coup.