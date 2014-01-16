Hess also described the frustration of a series of threatening tweets being erased from Twitter after a well-meaning friend reported them to the website. Had she not taken screenshots of the tweets before the friend did so, they would have been lost as evidence in any future investigation. And deleting comments can be more damaging than deleting tweets. Twitter is not able to give out its users’ IP addresses, whereas invective left in a comments section can often be linked to an IP address, and therefore an exact location of its writer. In advocating an approach to create a safer environment for female journalists, Friedersdorf accidentally dismisses one of the best (and only) mechanisms that exist to identify cyberstalkers.

Douthat is more interested in examining the ideology behind the harassment of female writers. The “intraliberal misogyny” he briefly discusses vis-à-vis Rebecca Watson’s experience in the freethought community—the idea that many progressive men are still sexist in ways that undermine with their liberal ideals—is an idea that bears scrutiny. (Brocialism, anyone?) However, it should be noted that, if it exists, this breed of misogyny does not result from a combination of a “species of reaction” and the “dark fruit of sexual liberation,” as Douthat posits. It stems from a deep, internalized sense of violation of the dominance to which certain men feel entitled, a resentment toward the equality (and sometimes superiority) increasingly gained by women.

Furthermore, Douthat offers little evidence to back his assertion that intraliberal misogyny is a bigger problem than any kind of conservative misogyny. Presenting anecdotal evidence or a quote from a woman who had experienced it firsthand would have been revealing. Instead, Douthat links to McArdle’s piece, in which she explicitly states, “My experience is that the torrent of abuse comes not from ‘conservatives’ or liberals’ but from ‘people you are disagreeing with.’"

By misreading the message of McArdle’s piece, Douthat diminishes the concrete solution she offers. What’s interesting is that McArdle doesn’t actually see online harassment as “the real problem.” According to McArdle, the issue women on the Internet encounter is not being harassed by crazies, but rather being dismissed by peers. “A woman who is vociferously agreeing with you is not exactly violating the patriarchal dynamic, is she?” she asks. Women are noticeably absent in places like the “Bloggers on the other side I enjoy” lists that prominent writers often post.

The solution starts with people in prestigious media roles not dismissing women in the ways McArdle posits they do right now. Not every woman with an opposing viewpoint is “such an idiot” (which is how she argues we are seen right now). When men and women start to take women with whom they disagree seriously, it elevates women’s status, online and off. It’s one step toward getting rid of the entitlement cyber harassers feel they have to threaten and intimidate us.