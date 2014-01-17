In one of the documentary’s best scenes, Whiteley interviews a Romney son—I called them all “Tagg” in my notes, but this one appears to have been Josh—about whether he’s ever thought that the stress of the campaign trail wasn’t worth it. “You know it’s hard for me to do these interviews, because I’m so used to doing interviews with the media,” he says with a laugh. “Do the media version and then translate what’s really going on in your head,” Whiteley tells him. So Josh begins with a speech about how important his dad’s candidacy is to the country, and then shifts to real-talk: “This is why you can’t get good people to run for president. What better guy is there than my dad?....But you just get beat up constantly….You kinda go, man, is this worth it?” Even his off-the-cuff answer sounds somewhat canned, but by then the Romney school of chronic appropriateness has begun to seem oddly sweet. Their civility may be pre-programmed, but they mean it.

At first, Whiteley said, he was interested in making a documentary about Romney’s Mormonism. And the Mormonism is impossible to avoid; in Whiteley’s words, “you can’t film the Romneys for 12 hours without filming a prayer.” But the religious aspect proved less interesting than he’d thought. And as Romney’s profile rose in the political world, Whiteley found he could barely get any access to his campaign staffers. “That was something that used to make me feel insecure about the movie,” Whiteley said. But in the end it forced him to feature the family, which was ultimately his luckiest stroke. And throughout the whole ordeal, he had remarkably little difficulty accessing Romney himself.

He recalls that when they all arrived in Vegas for a day of campaigning, the plane landed at 2 a.m. and Whiteley hopped into the car back to the hotel with Romney, which somehow raised no objections. And then, as Romney walked down the hotel hallway flanked by a whole team of advisers, the staff peeled off one by one—but Whiteley followed Romney into his room and kept asking questions, which an exhausted Romney gamely answered.

Whiteley took an extended break from filming in 2008, and the ratcheted-up stakes in Romney’s second stint on the campaign trail make for a stark contrast. In one early scene, the family eats at a restaurant while Whiteley approaches some diners and informs them that they are sitting next to a presidential candidate. “Sorry guys,” says Mitt, swiveling around to confront their blank faces. “I’m running for president.” So an hour into the film, it is genuinely exciting to see him summoning as much awe as the president himself. "They're even bigger in person," says a young man in 2012 as Romney and Paul Ryan make smalltalk nearby.

But as a campaign documentary, Mitt has none of the logistical intricacy of The War Room (about Clinton’s 1992 race) or Street Fight (Cory Booker’s 2002 mayoral bid in Newark). In fact, the actual mechanics of campaigning are notably absent. Though Whiteley is present at many politically crucial moments—before and after both presidential debates, through some of the fallout from the 47 percent gaffe, during the election night moment where Romney drafts his concession speech—Romney never seems more than mildly distressed about the actual prospect of losing. It’s a family drama much more than a campaign drama, and Whiteley’s willingness to embrace that fact is the source of the film’s unexpected warmth. In one scene, the Romneys sit together at the kitchen table laughing loudly, and somewhat uncannily, at a David Sedaris monologue on “This American Life.”