Michelle Obama turned 50 on Friday, and The New York Times marked the occasion with a front page feature about how the first lady—"the embodiment of the contemporary, urban, well-heeled middle-aged American woman"—is "finding her own path." The story is of the same breed as the People celebrity profile from which the Times lifted several details—including Obama’s comment that, when it comes to Botox, she would "never say never." Fifty may or may not be the new 40 or 30 or even 20, but it's certainly a nice round age for Gray Lady speculation about a not-quite-yet-gray lady.

So let's play along. In three years, thanks to the Constitution, Michelle Obama will be out of work—but with an impressive resume. A graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law, a practiced lawyer, and a former hospital executive, she’ll have spent eight years shadowing the most powerful man in the world and spearheading national initiatives—not to mention schmoozing with celebrities and world leaders. She’s also an admired mother who's charismatic, fashionable, and beautiful. Obama won’t be asking "Who will hire me?" so much as "Where should I work?"

Many Americans—even contemporary, urban, well-heeled middle-aged women—turn to career counselors when they hit a midlife crisis and decide to switch careers. So I put that question to a few experts on Obama’s behalf.

Jim Weinstein, a Washington life consultant, said Obama’s talent doesn’t matter as much as her friends in high places. “We talk about the U.S. being a meritocracy, but it’s really not,” Weinstein said. “If you have superb connections, you can find great jobs, even if you’re of mediocre talent.” One of Obama’s first steps, he said, should be to talk to “people like Bill Gates” about where they envision her going—they might have good ideas, not to mention money to finance her projects or hire her as a spokeswoman.