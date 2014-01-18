As the President noted, the most controversial surveillance program at present is the section 215 telephone meta-data program. Under this program, the NSA collects meta-data on millions of Americans’ phone call every day from their telephone providers. Meta-data refers to the phone numbers with which a particular phone number is in contact. It does not include any information about the identities of the callers or the contents of the conversations. The NSA holds this vast amount of meta-data in its own computers. When NSA analysts find that there exists reasonable and articulable suspicion that a particular phone number is associated with terrorism, they are permitted to “query” the database to find out if that number (usually belonging to a foreign person) has been in touch—directly or indirectly–with any phone number in the United States that is independently believed to be connected to a possible terrorist.

In 2012, the last year for which a full-year’s records were available, the NSA queried the database for 288 different numbers. In 16 instances, the suspect number was found to be in touch with another suspect number in the United States. In those 16 instances, the information was then passed on to the FBI for further investigation. In the seven years since this program was created, it has not provided any link that proved necessary to prevent a terrorist attack. For that reason, some critics have argued that the program should be abandoned. Our judgment was that, in a world in which “connecting the dots” and “finding needles in haystacks” are apt metaphors, abandoning the program would be like throwing out your fire alarm because you haven’t have a fire in seven years.

On the other hand, we recognized that this program poses a huge danger of government abuse. The collection of vast amounts of telephone meta-data can reveal all sorts of highly private information about how we lead our lives, and misguided government officials might well be tempted in the future to use the database for impermissible, illegal and unconstitutional purposes. We therefore concluded that it is essential to prevent that from happening.

To that end, we recommended that the data should be held, not by the government, but by private parties—either by the telephone providers themselves or by a newly-created private entity charged with the responsibility for overseeing the data. In addition, we recommended that no one should have access to the data without a court order. With those changes, we felt the benefits of the program could be preserved while reducing dramatically the potential risks to privacy and civil liberties.

In his address, President Obama accepted these recommendations. The government, he announced, will no longer hold the data and it will not be able to access the data without a court order. This is a huge step forward. Critics have objected that the President did not lay out the details of how private parties would control the data, but as our Report noted, that is a complicated – but soluble – question. The President there proposed steps to be taken to resolve those issues expeditiously and to transition to the new model. This is wholly consistent with our recommendations.