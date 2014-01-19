The Internet is abuzz with conversation and disputation over a long article published last week on Grantland. “Dr. V’s Magical Putter,” written by Caleb Hannan, tells the story (spoilers follow) of a woman named Essay Anne Vanderbilt who invented an odd-looking putter that certain golfers came to swear by, based in part on its special design. Vanderbilt advertised the putter as based on scientific-sounding principles such as “moment of inertia.” Reporting the story, Hannan realized that much of what Vanderbilt said about her own credentials is fraudulent. He also learned that she is transgender, a fact that shocked him—“a chill actually ran up my spine”—and apparently influenced his larger view that she is a fraud. At the very end of the story, we learn that Vanderbilt has recently killed herself.

As week turned to weekend and as, perhaps, a wider set of people had time to plow through the story’s nearly 8,000 words, the reaction turned from positive to negative. The Toast had a good, early round-up; Jezebel published a long meditation yesterday. Both centered around what seems basically indisputable: Hannan evinces an extremely distorted view of what it means to be transgender. At best, Vanderbilt’s gender identity and her—I was about to write “efforts to cover it up,” but actually it’s more just an ordinary, passive privacy—is erroneously lumped in with her very real lies about her educational history and business background. At worst, the piece is transphobic, with Hannan so weirded out by Vanderbilt that he acts surprised when a Vanderbilt business partner is not aghast to learn that Vanderbilt was born biologically a man. At that moment, I was embarrassed for Hannan.

But embarrassment isn’t the only feeling Hannan deserves. Slate’s Josh Levin laid out several of Hannan’s errors in reporting and writing. I agree with him that those who have accused Hannan of abetting Vanderbilt’s suicide are taking it too far (including Jezebel). But if anything I’m inclined to see the story as yet more problematic. This was not just prizing fact-finding over compassion, as Levin writes. This was a reporter entering a story with fundamentally flawed, not to mention bigoted, premises and letting those premises guide his reporting and his writing—a problem magnified since Hannan and his reporting are an essential part of the story.

“This is the kind of story, though, that breeds cynicism about journalists,” Levin writes, hitting upon an essential point. My initial reaction before reading and digesting the piece was that of many journalists on Twitter: to defend it in order to defend the writing of such stories. Ultimately, though, I hesitate even to cite this article as a deeply flawed instance of a valuable kind of story. The bathwater is dirty enough that I’m willing to lose the baby, too.