Of the ten states that have the higher percentages, eight are solidly “blue,” in the sense that they voted for the Democratic president in the last three presidential elections. Of the ten states that have the lowest percentages, six are solidly red. What does this mean exactly? Technology would appear to be the big factor. States running their own exchanges tended, with a few exceptions, to be more successful than states that are relying on healthcare.gov, which had so many problems for the first two months. And the states running their own exchanges have tended to be blue states, because those are the states where officials were eager to implement the program. The one red state that’s gotten high enrollment is Kentucky, which has a Democratic governor who has been an outspoken Obamacare supporter.

Of course, a few blue states have had trouble enrolling people—Oregon, Maryland, Hawaii, and Massachusetts. In all four, officials attempted to run their own websites but ran into technological problems as bad, if not worse, than those that plagued the Department of Health and Human Services. (Massachusetts is something of a special case: Because its coverage system was already in place, most people already have insurance anyway.) And it's possible the numbers will even out over the next few weeks and months, now that healthcare.gov is working and outreach campaigns in those states are underway. But a red-blue divide in health insurance coverage is going to remain, thanks to a more familiar and ultimately more significant distinction between the states.

The architects of Obamacare assumed that all states would expand their Medicaid programs, so that all people with incomes below or just above the poverty line would qualify. But the Supreme Court in 2012 made it easier for states to opt out of the expansion and about half the states have done just that. You can see the pattern in the map below, which comes from the Advisory Board. And you’ll notice it looks pretty similar to a map of the last presidential election, with—again—just a few exceptions.

The end result will almost surely be fewer people in Republican-leaning states getting health insurance. And this is a familiar pattern. As a general rule, income supports and public services in red states are a lot less generous than they are in the blue states. Conservatives consider this a virtue—because, among other things, it means those states can get away with lower taxes. That’s certainly true. But exposing more people to financial hardship because of illness, making it harder for them to get medical care—those things extract a price, too.