Alcohol facilitates creative problem-solving

In one of the only empirical studies, Andrew Jarosz, a psychologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, examined the effects of tipsiness on creative problem-solving for a paper in the journal Consciousness and Cognition 2012. Jarosz hypothesized that “moderate alcohol intoxication may in fact lead to less attentional control or a more diffuse attentional state, which in turn could improve performance on creative problem solving tasks.” To quantify creativity, they used the “Remote Associates Test” (RAT), a test devised in the 1960s that asks test-takers to come up with a word that connects three given words. (For instance: “cream”, “skate” and “water” all relate to the word “ice.”) “The RAT,” Jarosz explains, “is thought to involve creative problem solving because the most salient potential responses to the problem are often incorrect, and one must retrieve more remote associates in order to reach solution.”

Jarosz and his colleagues recruited 40 undergraduate men who identified as social drinkers. He had half his subjects drink vodka cranberries until they achieved a blood alcohol content of 0.075, while the other half remained sober. When the drinking group had reached peak intoxication, Jarosz administered the RAT test. As he predicted, the drinking group outperformed their sober counterparts, solving more of the RAT questions in less time—they answered an average nine questions in 11.5 seconds, compared to the sober group who solved six questions in 15.2 seconds.

Try it at home: Here’s the RAT test. You can figure out here the number of drinks you need to reach a BAC of 0.075.

Alcohol helps artists relax

In 1995, Swedish psychologists Ronald Gustafson and Torsten Norlander looked at a different aspect of the creativity-alcohol relationship: They set out to test not whether alcohol encourages creativity, but whether creative endeavors—which may be “exceptionally strenuous”—actually “induce a greater need for restitution” (i.e. alcohol). They recruited 42 undergraduate students and assigned them to spend 40 minutes engaging in “hard creative work” (involving tasks like coming up with as many uses as possible for an ambiguous 3D model), “light creative work” (similar tasks but taking two-minute breaks every two minutes) and “non-creative work” (scanning three- and four-dot formations and circle the four-dot ones). After the work was ever, Gustafson and Norlander offered them alcoholic (vodka tonics) and non-alcoholic drinks (plain tonic water). As they expected, the group that had worked on the hard creative task drank the most alcohol; the light creative group came in second.





People prefer the drawings they make while tipsy

In a small study, for a paper presented at the Association for Computing Machinery’s conference on creativity and cognition in 2009, Jesse Smith of the Georgia Institute of Technology had 12 participants play a creative “game” like writing a ten-word story on a given topic, composing a haiku, or drawing a picture based on a Rorschach ink blot. For the first round, everyone was sober; each subsequent round began with a Jell-O shot, and participants were encouraged to stop drinking once they felt “moderately drunk in their own opinion.” At the end of the study, participants reviewed their efforts and ranked them in terms of how creative they felt they were. Though the sample size was too small to draw meaningful conclusions, there seemed to be a correlation between inebriation and more creative work; Smith concluded, “Our overall impression of the trend was positive: alcohol did appear to improve the creativity of the majority of our participants.”