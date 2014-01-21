Two years before the riots Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, inaugurating a new era in black politics. Just five days afterward, Watts exploded into the worst urban rioting the nation had ever known. The conventional wisdom at the time held that the reforms of the civil rights movement and the promise of political inclusion had come too incrementally to stave off the fury and despair that had been incubating in American cities for decades. The post World War II period witnessed the emergence of a new, suburban, home-owning and overwhelmingly white American middle class. But 1950 and 1970 roughly 130,000 African Americans migrated into Newark. The fiery demonstrations that punctuated the demise of the civil rights movement were a statement of demands to, as Jesse Jackson later phrased it, “cut us in or cut it out.”

Baraka was, for a moment, a primary interlocutor of those demands. He was beaten badly by police during the ’67 riots, arrested and then “lost” by the official bureaucracy once he’d been booked. His official whereabouts remained unknown until Jean Paul Sarte got word of the situation and called from Paris demanding the police “find” him and allow him to be bailed out. The riots accelerated the white flight that had originally been facilitated by the expanding opportunities of the postwar period. In that way, the uprisings didn’t contradict the emerging political emphasis of the civil rights movement; they catalyzed it. At the same time they ensured that the emerging black majority in cities like Newark would confront infrastructure concerns, tax-base depletion, and the literal challenge of rebuilding cities.

In 1967, just weeks after the riots, Baraka organized the first Black Power conference in the city. Three years afterward, at the helm of a political organization called the Committee for a United Newark, he took Kenneth Gibson, an engineer for the Newark Housing Authority to Chicago to strategize with other black power advocates about how to elect Newark’s first black mayor. At Baraka’s wake, with Gibson sitting in the audience, Jesse Jackson recalled that trip and their mutual demand that the close-cropped candidate grow an afro and shed his slacks for bell-bottoms so he could “at least look like someone from Newark.” In aligning themselves with Gibson, Baraka and the Committee for Unified Newark were also placing themselves in the crosshairs of the corrupt political establishment overseen by Mayor Hugh Addonizio and enforced by councilman and ward boss Anthony Imperiale—a figure who belonged in equal measure to the history of American political machines and a throwback episode of “The Sopranos.” As historian Komozi Woodard writes in Making the New Ark, a history of black power era in the city:

[Imperiale] was not only the chief of the North Ward vigilantes, arming them and leading white attacks on blacks and Puerto Ricans as his cars patrolled and enforced the ghetto borders, but he was also making national links with such racists as former governor George Wallace of Alabama. In New Jersey Imperiale headed the presidential campaign for Wallace’s racist American Independent Party.

Elected in 1970, Gibson, along with Carl Stokes of Cleveland and Richard Hatcher of Gary, Indiana (both of whom had been elected three years earlier), were understood as a triumvirate heralding the Chocolate City era of urban politics. Two years after Gibson, Baraka presided over the cornerstone National Black Political Convention in Gary, in which delegates from across the country gathered to plot out a black agenda. When Jackson strode to the podium at the wake he immediately began shouting “What time is it?” and the mourners thundered back “NATION TIME”—a reference to the Baraka poem, which had been the unofficial theme of the Gary, Convention. Amid the broad array of interests gathered there, all of them black but divided by geography, industry, labor organization and ideological orientation, Baraka was, in Jackson’s words, the only individual capable of holding the assemblage together. The era of black mayoralties of the 1970s and the expansion of black political representation is in no small measure indebted to the template Gary and the regional black power conferences created.

By 2002, when Cory Booker, a Rhodes scholar and product of a well-off black family in the North Jersey suburbs ran for mayor, the documentary Street Fight depicted it as a political brawl between an inspiring upstart and the embodiment of municipal failures and graft that had defined the previous decades in majority black cities. For his part, Booker occupied a complex niche in both the history of those black power struggles and their unintended consequences. To the extent that figures like James represented not a revolution but simply a more richly pigmented version of the old order, Booker was an heir to the same hopes that animated the 1967 conference. As a light-skinned black pol unconnected to any black institution outside his own family and more culturally fluent in the corridors of Wall Street than Broad Street, he represented the exact antithesis. That people like Raab and Mark Zuckerberg, who pledged $100 million to the city’s schools, saw Booker as a savior was at least partially a liability among those whose entire relationship to the city was defined by the struggle to save itself.

Booker’s popularity outside the city, which often exceeded his approval ratings inside it, paired with his tendency toward social media-friendly heroics was read as a violation of the city’s fiercely held creed of black self-determination. Baraka, never inclined to mince words, looked at Booker’s Internet constituency and frequent absences from Newark and declared him the “virtual mayor of the city.” As David Sirota observed in Salon, Booker’s affinity for politically questionable ties was not necessarily any better than the small-time of graft of the James era, it was simply more acceptable. By the end of his tenure Booker was being criticized not only Amiri Baraka but also Baraka’s son Ras, who was elected as a councilman in the city’s South Ward. It’s worth noting that Gibson and James, both of whom Baraka had acerbically ridiculed, were present for Baraka’s services; Booker was not.

Ras Baraka eulogized his father in a grenade of a speech that both celebrated the poet’s legacy and concussively assailed his critics. At multiple points during the funeral service, speakers pointed to the one remaining thing mourners could do in Baraka’s memory: support his son Ras’s bid to become the next mayor of Newark. The younger Baraka campaigns in an airbrushed red, white, and blue school bus featuring his image and the slogan: “When I become mayor, we become mayor.” In the view of Newark’s history it’s both a sentimental idea and an expression of a contemporary urgency. Those words could just as easily have applied to Kenneth Gibson’s campaign in 1970—and based upon the epidermal allegiances of the time “we” have been mayor for the past 44 years. Implicitly, the slogan speaks to the fortunes of those black Newarkers, descendants of those on whose behalf his father spoke as they emptied establishments of their wares in 1967. In the wake of the municipal stagnation overseen by Gibson and James and the slick corporate-friendly governance of the Booker years the slogan is slightly imprecise: We should be in italics. Four decades ago, a Baraka made a Booker mayoralty a real possibility. The unspoken, ironic hope among the choked-up citizens streaming out of Newark Symphony Hall was that Booker might, in the most inadvertent way possible, return the favor.