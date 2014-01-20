More than 600 Tea Partiers descended on the Springmaid Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach last weekend for the annual South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention. Billed as "an opportunity for people to learn what is going on" by the executive producer of the convention, Joe Dugan, the three-day event included speeches from representatives Steve King, Tom Rice, and Jeff Duncan as well as from members of Heritage Action and Citizens United. Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, em-ceed. Here's a highlight reel:

A white Senate candidate said, "I have a dream"—to ban abortion

Sen. Lindsay Graham's four Republican challengers participated in a debate Monday morning that was punctuated by several clips of Graham articulating his policies. Graham declined an invitation to the event, choosing instead to spend the national holiday shooting a gun.

Great time shooting 5 stand at the National Wild Turkey Federation this morning in Edgefield. http://t.co/RSN1f8jCP1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 20, 2014

Candidate Richard Cash, a South Carolina businessman with a degree in theology, had his own idea of how to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: "Today is Martin Luther King Day...what I want to say to you today is, I too have a dream. When we consider the 55 million unborn children that have been killed in this land since 1973, I too have a dream. When we consider that one-third of the generation since 1973 is not with us because of abortion, I have a dream. And what is it? I have a dream that one day each and every unborn baby created in the image of God will enjoy the same constitutional protections that you and I receive. That's our promise, that's what the Republican Party stands for."

Barry Goldwater was blamed for the GOP's lack of black support

K. Carl Smith of the Frederick Douglass Republicans argued that the GOP lost the African American vote because it nominated Barry Goldwater for president in 1964. Goldwater was the only Republican senator to vote against the Civil Rights Act—on constitutional, not racial grounds, Smith explained, and his "no" vote prompted Martin Luther King, Jr. to urge African Americans to to vote against Goldwater and to "withdraw support from any Republican candidate that does not publicly disassociate himself when it comes to Goldwater.” It's true that since the 1964 election, no Republican candidate has been able to draw more than 15 percent of the black vote, but the Democratic Party had been attracting the majority of black voters since 1948.