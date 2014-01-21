The news that Ezra Klein was taking key members of his Wonkblog team and marching them out of the Washington Post’s soon-to-be-vacated headquarters on 15th Street was not quite unexpected. Word that Klein was eyeing an exit, and talking to venture capitalists about it, had popped up in the New York Times early this month—word was that possible funders were talking about a number in the eight figures, enough to fund a site considerably more robust than Wonkblog. People in the building say higher-ups had been interviewing potential Klein replacements and flattering potential defectors.

All the same, the move represents one of those journalism moments that will be heralded as a sign of some big shift in the struggling business’ ecology. But just what does the shift represent?

Have We Seen This Movie Before?

In the decline narrative of the Graham-era Post, few stories loom larger than the tale of Politico’s creation. In short: In-house stars bring management a business plan for something new and webby—but also different from the general-interest newspaper model. Management says no. So they go off and do it themselves, and eat the Post’s lunch while they do. Does the sequence of events the preceded Klein’s departure mean the paper’s leadership has learned nothing?

Well, maybe not: Where Politico is built around obsessive, inside-baseball political reporting—i.e., something that represents a higher-octane version of a longtime Post franchise—Wonkblog was always been a bit of an outlier, albeit one that draws great traffic. If Klein’s venture proves as successful as Politico, it’s still not likely to do as much disrupting of the reporting that remains the paper’s mission. The bigger danger may be to the paper’s ailing interpretive sections like Op-ed and Outlook. Even Style could find some of its best stuff with a new competitor, especially true if Klein’s startup adds a culture vertical.