Stelter was treated as a pet by the newspaper’s top brass, but it wasn’t for any reason other than that they saw value in him, and the stable of sources he’d cultivated while a college student. “Is he a demonstration of the meritocracy or what?,” says Shafer. “He has no special friends or breeding. He was birthed after two televisions had sexual congress, the offspring of a rather old Philco TV and a rather new Sony TV.” Critics of his writing style call him a transcriber for his powerful subjects; the review of Stelter’s book in the Times, for instance, contained the criticism that the story is full of puffy details about “Good Morning America’s hosts, who gave him far more on-the-record access than their embattled equivalents at the “Today Show.” “I was able to put a lot of new information in the world, which to me is the point of a book,” Stelter says in response.

Stelter’s digital ubiquity also extends to his private life, which he makes quite public. He underwent a remarkable physical makeover while at the paper. When Page One was filmed, he was quite heavy; by the time of its premiere, he’d slimmed down dramatically, which he’d done while chronicling everything he ate and his weight on a public Twitter account. (He also wrote a piece for the Times on the subject, and was rumored to be interested in writing a book on it.) He brought CNBC’s Nicole Lapin as his date to the movie’s premiere; the pair posed delightedly for pictures and Page Six wrote up their romance.

After Lapin, Stelter began pursuing NY1 traffic reporter Jamie Shupak, whom he first flirted with via Twitter direct message (according to a talk on finding love via non-dating social networks that the couple gave at last year’s SXSW, Twitter, where his professional success was front and center for any interested women to see, was a place where he regularly attempted pickups). The couple is now engaged, and has tirelessly chronicled their relationship on Twitter, Instagram, her now-defunct dating column for Complex, her cooking blog, his Tumblr, and most recently, Shupak’s lightly fictionalized e-book account of the year she spent being single during which she met “Bantering Ben,” the balding reporter whom she at first found cheesy, and then fell for. Stelter boasts that they waited three whole days before putting the news of their engagement on Twitter.

“My openness evolved with the web,” he says of his highly mediated public persona. Facility with social media is part of Stelter’s job, of course, but at this volume it occasionally seems like a highly choreographed exercise in personal branding (and mutually reinforcing power-couple branding). There is a classic Internet gambit of getting people interested in the mundane details of your life by operating under the principle that people would be interested in those details. Warhol, again, would be proud.

Stelter has rejuvenated “Reliable Sources” by focusing more on primary sources than Kurtz, whose show was a sea of talking heads (and eventually, a sea of problems). Stelter has worked to book reporters. That CNN continued the show in the Zucker era is a bit of a surprise, but it has a surprisingly robust viewership of 350,000 to 500,000—thanks in no small part to its post-Fareed Zakaria time slot. Stelter says there’s no network imperative to bring in a different viewership, but proudly cites his own tender age as possible evidence they might want a slightly different direction and a show that includes coverage of Gawker, Buzzfeed, and Hulu alongside the Times. “Listen, they hired a 28-year-old,” he told me. “That may say something. I’m glad they were interested in having a younger host. I think I look at media differently than anyone older would.”

Stelter says he was “the last to realize” that he wanted to be on TV. (His Times colleagues regard the switch as an inevitability helped along by visible-beneath-the-skin desire.) “I’m sure there was a television itch that I’m now scratching,” he says, but “to tell you the truth I wouldn’t have come if it was just a TV job.” He posts scooplets on his CNN blog, and the site is hiring two additional media reporters to work with him. “Writing is my favorite part of the job,” he insists.

On television, Stelter still looks like someone trying to look like someone on television. He is a clearly excellent student of the body language and patter of the famous broadcasters. His intonations are correct but overeager; his hand motions a bit too choreographed. His laughter can be too quick and his pursed lips during a guest’s answer suggest anxiety about when to jump in with the next question. He is concentrating on being inside the screen.

One week in early January, Stelter decided to do a segment on what he’d learned by covering a winter storm for CNN. He stood in front of a TV set filled with images of him kitted out in CNN-labeled winter gear, holding a mike, and explained what he’d learned about weather stories. “This is good television,” Stelter declared, gesturing at his own images cycling through. “These stories have an obvious beginning, middle, and end,” he said. “It’s entertainment and drama.” A shot of himself going down a hill on a sled crossed the screen. Stelter laughed, pleased to see it. “I mean, that’s kind of entertaining, I think.”