Every year, the Super Bowl broadcast attracts over 100 million fans from around the country, picking up viewers across the race, gender, income and age lines that usually divide American audiences. The show that's on after it, though, has the potential to appeal to all humanity.

After the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks face off in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on February 2, 66 puppies will compete in Animal Planet’s tenth annual Puppy Bowl. While football capitalizes on people’s geographic allegiances and interest in players’ and coaches’ personal stories, the puppy bowl takes advantage of something more innate: humans’ appreciation of cuteness.

Why do we like to look at cute puppies? It may be the same reason we appreciate—and care for—human babies. Back in 1949, the Austrian ethologist Konrad Lorenz hypothesized that babies’ cuteness constitutes an evolutionary trigger that compels adults to feed and nurture them. Cuteness, according to Lorenz, is a crucial biological mechanism, because without constant care from adults, babies would never make it into adulthood. Lorenz located babies’ cuteness in their disproportionately large eyes, small noses, chubby cheeks and miniature hands and feet— a set of features he termed Kindchenschema.

In the 1960s, the anthropologist Jane Goodall extrapolated Lorenz’ cuteness theory to chimpanzees. Goodall found that baby chimps she worked with in Tanzania were safe from adults’ aggression as long as they retained the tuft of white hair on their tails. She suggested that the white tail tuft signals adult chimpanzees to be gentle towards the young—just as Kindchenschema inspire adults to take care of babies.