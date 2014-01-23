How to Fight Islamist Terror From the Missionary Position by Tabish Khair (Interlink Pub Group)

Since the 1989 controversy over Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, and certainly since September 11, American readers have shown interest in fiction that potentially serves a dual purpose: as a reflection upon the threat of Islamic extremism and as commentary on the immigrant condition in Western society more broadly. Monica Ali’s superb 2003 novel Brick Lane, for example, was thus received with an enthusiasm that went beyond the book’s quality. Similarly, Mohsin Hamid’s slender but engaging novel, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, which concerns a Pakistani man wrestling with both life in America and Islam, garnered significantly more attention than other books of comparable quality. These books, critics seemed to say, did not just spin a good story; they also got inside the minds of people that many Western readers were eager to know more about. (Similarly, the failed attempts of Martin Amis and John Updike to capture some of these realities were met with noticeably acute scorn.)

Tabish Khair’s new novel, How To Fight Islamist Terror From the Missionary Position, is the best short attempt to capture some of these realities and tensions that I have yet read. At less than 200 pages, Khair pulls off a brisk, bitingly funny narrative that manages to make some astute points about both Islamic extremism and the Western penchant for stereotyping without drawing anything like a false equivalence. And for a book so concise and witty, it is also surprisingly textured.

The story begins with a scene that would have pleased the young Philip Roth, and which is written in the darkly comic tone of much of the rest of the book. Our non-religious, unnamed Pakistani narrator is an English professor teaching in Denmark with a young wife desperate for children. (Khair grew up in India and teaches in Denmark.) He tries to masturbate into a sperm-sample cup which, distractingly, has his wife’s social security number written on it. The sight of a wandering police car distracts him, and causes the reader to wonder why he waited until ten minutes before he was due at the fertility clinic to perform this act. Still, “The excitement of the situation must have helped, for at that very moment my beleaguered appendage sent an SOS of sensation back to me, a silent version of the whistle that old fashioned trains set off.” Thus does our hero appear to be a man slightly at the end of his rope (and this is only the second page).

And yet, as the story progresses, the narrator actually reveals himself to be the sanest character on the scene. He is not sex-obsessed; he has a good deal of concern for other people; and he has some sense of irony. In one of the book’s most amusing lines, the narrator describes his day: “I continued reading the Proust (in translation) I was re-reading, as an antidote to teaching literature.” This simple sentence, casually tossed off in the manner of Evelyn Waugh, conveys the narrator’s dissatisfaction with academic life in just one stroke.