"With a few exceptions, State of the Union addresses are typically less memorable for the words themselves—quick, can you think of a line that stayed with you for very long after last year's speech?—than for how presidents use the focused nature of the occasion to suggest that their administration has a new or renewed level of attention to certain issues or emergent policy needs. Presidents most typically use these addresses to enumerate and argue for their priorities, and thus the speech can be used to both signal and frame a new emphasis within an administration.

At other times, especially when the immediate context includes matters of national crisis or unease, the publicity of the occasion gives presidents an opportunity to appear responsive to larger emotional needs for, say, reassurance among the citizenry. An example in this category is Ronald Reagan's fifth State of the Union, originally scheduled for January 28, 1986, which was, sadly, also the day of the Challenger explosion. Reagan ultimately gave a different speech that day, of course, to remember the dead. But a week later, on February 4th, when he gave his official State of the Union address, he began by referencing the choice to postpone the State of the Union address in order to give the nation time to mourn, and then he spoke about his own administration's agenda by suggesting that it, too, was work that would help America "go forward" and "reach for the stars."

In terms of eloquence and importance, virtually all of the State of the Union addresses during Lincoln's administration could be chosen, since the nation is at war with itself. But especially when he is speaking after he's issued the Emancipation Proclamation. That becomes a tremendously important moment and carries a lot of weight. In a way, it's the moment that's eloquent and important, most of the time, as opposed to the words. When you're giving a speech in the middle of a civil war, there are different kinds of issues at stake. You can't start out and say—as nearly every president does—that the state of the union is good, because the state of the union is imperiled. A different kind of drama is at work, one that cinches the relationship between the audience and the speaker.

It's the 50th anniversary of LBJ's State of the Union address when he launched the War on Poverty as well as called on Congress to do more for civil rights and health care for the elderly than the previous hundred Congresses combined. He spoke about poverty in the United States not as an individual but as a collective problem and challenge, and he summoned Americans to tackle it with the determination of waging war and as an effort to realize American ideals. That's a tough one to beat.

No list would be complete without one of Ronald Reagan's. I'd probably choose his 1982 State of the Union for two reasons: he used the address to focus attention on the economy, and set the national agenda very clearly by doing so and he introduced Lenny Skutnik in the gallery—the first time a president used a person to illustrate a point, and thus started a tradition that every president has since taken advantage of—so it shows his ability to innovate rhetorically. Reagan innovated rhetorically in a lot of ways. His style was, in general, more conversational than what we normally associate with presidents. His first inaugural was moved to the side of the Capitol on the mall, and the television coverage had all those visuals of the monuments, identifying him with the giants of US history. He used anecdotes and humor in ways that we hadn't seen since FDR, and when his critics tried to counter with facts, it didn't work.

I would point to Woodrow Wilson's first State of the Union in 1913 as a significant one: He broke with long tradition and turned the State of the Union back into an occasion for an oral speech to Congress. He also made the case for nominating presidential candidates by holding primaries in each state, taking power away from the party conventions—advice that we have taken, with significant but decidedly mixed results. Unfortunately, he (like everyone else) missed the coming storm in Europe. Eight months before the outbreak of the first world war, Wilson said, "There is but one cloud upon our horizon"—and he meant Mexico, where General Victoriano Huerta had recently seized power in a military coup.

Taken as a whole, it's not a particularly memorable speech. But I'd nominate James Monroe's State of the Union message for 1823. In the present day, when federal agencies such as the NSA are increasingly intrusive while over-classification provides an excuse for keeping citizens from knowing exactly what the government is doing, this passage is worth considering:

The people being with us exclusively the sovereign, it is indispensable that full information be laid before them on all important subjects, to enable them to exercise that high power with complete effect. If kept in the dark, they must be incompetent to it. We are all liable to error, and those who are engaged in the management of public affairs are more subject to excitement and to be led astray by their particular interests and passions than the great body of our constituents, who, living at home in the pursuit of their ordinary avocations, are calm but deeply interested spectators of events and of the conduct of those who are parties to them.

An interesting proposition: That the instincts of those who are governed are more to be trusted than the instincts of those who wield power.