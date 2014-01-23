Even de Blasio’s laudable efforts to decrease pedestrian fatalities—for which he has received plaudits from, for example, the conservative City Journal—has its perils. Police allegedly treated an 84-year-old roughly while arresting him for the not-cardinal sin of jaywalking, and all de Blasio could do was decline to comment except to defend the local precinct.

While other mayors might have received the benefit of the doubt on the snow clearance or the jaywalking—at least until outright incompetence was more definitively proven—de Blasio is liable to be immediately accused of focusing on more hifalutin subject matter at the expense of tending to essential municipal functions.

This may already be happening. The New York Post, generally nobody’s idea of an advocate for the wealthy, has been piling on de Blasio for ignoring the benighted Upper East Side (it also put the jaywalker on its cover). Dan Garodnick, a city councilman who represents some of the neighborhood and who also recently lost the speakership competition to de Blasio’s favored candidate, has been a vocal critic. And some Upper East Side residents are making the subtext explicit: One told the Journal, “We're not rich, we're not billionaires, but de Blasio is taking it out on us because no one around here voted for him.” (Thanks to a city website, which debuted last year, that displays the status of streets throughout the city, UES residents are hip to the fact that de Blasio’s Park Slope neighborhood in Brooklyn had apparently received better treatment.) The point is intelligible to anyone who lives in the five boroughs: The Upper East Side is not just a neighborhood, but a synecdoche for the rich; de Blasio is engaging in class warfare against the rich; hence, snow on the Upper East Side.

Real talk: de Blasio, in some of his policies, does favor some city residents over others. Take his “signature proposal,” a tax on the wealthiest to pay for universal pre-kindergarten and some after-school activities. It is likely intended not merely to fund those education programs, but also to transfer a little bit of wealth from the richest—the tax would only apply to those who make $500,000 or more—to the less-well-off, in this case parents of public school children, with the aim of addressing the “inequality crisis” that he cited every day of his campaign. That’s probably one reason why the mayor is not satisfied with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent pledge to fund universal pre-kindergarten with existing state funds. The tax is part of the point.

The de Blasio administration is almost certainly not ideologically committed and politically stupid enough to extend this wealth-transfer policy to snow removal; for that style of governance, you have to look across the Hudson River. Surely the Upper East Side’s plight, to the extent that it isn’t invented, is accidental. But this episode is a great microcosm of a prime challenge de Blasio will face as he attempts to enact a progressive agenda over the next four years. The fact that he has become a national figure for his ideological crusading makes it all the more important that the figurative and literal trains run on time. And the fact that some of his policies really do favor the vast majority of the city that isn’t very wealthy provides a convenient frame for his detractors. Besides: Everyone is cranky. It’s really, really cold, and we want our streets plowed.