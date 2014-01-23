So why the change? Because the argument that banks should fund themselves with much higher capital requirements had been gaining steam as an easy and practical way to help solve many of the big problems in the financial sector. The financial industry understood that having banks use a lot more equity was an easier sell than previous big ideas, such as breaking up the banks. As a result, they were quick to call a cease-fire on the topic, while pushing allies to argue that perhaps Dodd-Frank had already gone too far. There are many great examples of this, but I think the most telling is from Glenn Hubbard, dean of Columbia University Graduate School of Business and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, who recently said that “greatly higher capital requirements can have unpleasant side effects.” Hubbard would have likely been Treasury secretary or the Federal Reserve chair under a President Romney.

Fixing the mortgage market

The fight over the future of the housing market isn't over, either. The housing boom and bust, and its accompanying fraud, was caused by a dramatic expansion of the private mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. There’s extensive evidence on how these instruments were designed to fail outright, or had so many conflicts inherent in their structure that disaster is inevitable. And now conservatives, with bills like Congressman Jeb Hensarling’s PATH Act, want to turn over our entire housing market over to this system. Liberal groups want to do the same, but with a complicated system of regulations and government-provided risk insurance. In between them are at least 26 different plans trying to figure out how to get the mortgage market running again.

They’ll need to do something, because the MBS market has collapsed, and it isn’t clear how it can be restarted. Regulators have basically thrown their hands up at the parts of Dodd-Frank designed to try and regulate this MBS market. It’s not even clear if forcing originators of MBS to assume some of the risk of issuing these financial products, one of the core solutions, will make it into the final rules; regulators consistently dodge the question. There’s no sense that the financial sector has fixed any of these conflicts of their own, and more and more people are arguing that this system is unworkable and we should have a more explicitly public role in the process.

Dealing with shadow banking

Dodd-Frank is not, as ideologues on either side claim, alternatively a government takeover of finance or a nightmare of permanent corporatism. Dodd-Frank is a straightforward, practical reaction to serious problems that existed in our financial sector.

Brooksley Born was right in the 1990s, when she chaired the Commodity Futures Trading Commission: The massive expansion of derivatives needed transparency and regulations to prevent AIG-like panics. Consumer financial protection was a mess, spread across a dozen agencies where it was always an orphan mission. There was no mechanism to wind down complicated Wall Street firms when they failed. Dodd-Frank tries to tackle all of these.

But the bill largely punted on one of the key conceptual problems: What should we do about the shadow banking sector? As Marcus Stanley of Americans for Financial Reform argues, this is the financing that takes place through long credit intermediation chains that operate outside of traditional banking. This system increases access to credit, but makes it difficult to keep track of the people you are trading with, while also increasing overall financial fragility. There’s no clear signs on how regulators will ultimately choose to deal with this. Indeed the Federal Reserve is dodging questions about whether it retains the ability to provide emergency lending to shadow banks. It’s also unclear how the markets for short-term lending, which are prone to panics and crises, will end up.