If historical precedent is anything to go by, there’s as good a chance the Seattle Seahawks will call “Tails” as “Heads” when they take to the field on Sunday for the NFL’s opening coin toss; out of 47 Super Bowls, “Heads” and “Tails” have been called 24 and 23 times, respectively. But if you flip a coin for five people on the street and ask them to call “Heads” or “Tails,” four of them will pick “Heads.”

Why do ordinary people behave so differently from football captains? It may have to do with how the “Heads” vs. “Tails” dilemma is presented. At the outset of the Super Bowl, the referee rarely frames the coin toss as a simple “Heads or Tails” choice, like the man on the street would; instead, there’s a song and dance about the Super Bowl’s special “commemorative” coin. A new paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory and Cognition, examines the root of the “Heads” bias—and finds coin-flippers can manipulate and even reverse people’s predictions just by tweaking the way they pose the question.

“Analysis of several existing data sets reveals that about 80 percent of respondents start their sequence with Heads,” explained psychologist Maya Bar-Hillel, a cognitive psychologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who led the study. “We attributed this to the linguistic convention describing coin toss outcomes as ‘Heads or Tails’, not vice versa. However, our subsequent experiments found the ‘first-toss’ bias reversible under minor changes in the experimental setup, such as mentioning Tails before Heads in the instructions.” In other words, simply rearranging the phrasing of the question caused drastic changes in behavior.

Experiment Round 1: Confirming the Initial Heads Bias

In their first experiment, Bar-Hillel and her colleagues confirmed the existing data on the Heads bias. They recruited 175 participants and asked them to predict whether each of ten coin tosses would “result in Heads or Tails.” As they expected, 79 percent guessed that the first coin would land heads-up. Some of the participants were offered a monetary bonus for guessing right; this had no effect on their answers.