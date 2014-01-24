If “True Detective” gets renewed for a second season—which seems likely, as it was HBO’s highest-rated new series since “Boardwalk Empire”—McConaughey and Harrelson will be swapped out for a new cast with a new storyline. It’s hard to imagine “True Detective” without its current leading men. But assuming that next season will feature another pair of brooding actors who weirdly mirror each other, here are some suggestions for potential duos in future installments of the show:

Peter Sarsgaard and Stephen Dorff

Despite being nearly interchangeable in appearance, Sarsgaard and Dorff would complement each other well. Sarsgaard makes a persuasive prince of darkness—for instance, as scumbag Chuck Traynor in Lovelace. Dorff is rakish without seeming quite so sinister.

Marisa Tomei and Catherine Keener

Tomei and Keener have the gravitas and sultry charisma to pull this off. I imagine Keener as a tough-talking, no-nonsense sleuth with Tomei as her slightly unhinged savant of a partner.