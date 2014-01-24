One year ago Friday, the Pentagon rescinded the policy that prevented women from serving in combat roles. In the past twelve months, the military has begun the process of integration by focusing on occupations that were already open to women, gradually allowing female service members who were performing a job to apply for the equivalent position in a ground combat unit. Many of these positions opened in a rush on Thursday when the Army announced it would lift the ban from 33,000 positions just a day before the anniversary.

“The first step was to move women into military jobs they were already qualified for, like radio operator, or chaplain—jobs that exist across the military, but that women were not allowed to serve in if it was in a ground combat unit,” said Nancy Duff Campbell of the National Women’s Law Center. In this effort, the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have lagged notably behind. “When [then-Secretary of Defense Leon] Panetta rescinded the policy a year ago, there were about 53,000 occupations women could already served in that were closed,” Duff Campbell said. With the Army announcement, "most of the rest are in the Marine Corps.”

Even with Thursday’s avalanche of progress, the most difficult aspect of integration lies ahead. The military has committed to allowing women into the infantry jobs that are currently closed to them, but DOD has said it must first craft gender-neutral performance standards. The deadline for integration is January 1, 2016.

On the eve of the anniversary, The New Republic reached veteran and U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as she awaited a flight between islands in her home state of Hawaii. She shared her thoughts on integration’s first year.