Within Egypt, the defining feature of the past three years has been fear, not democratization. And those who are most powerful on paper have typically been the most fearful. The military junta that succeeded Mubarak in February 2011 feared becoming the target of another mass uprising, so it mostly avoided its policing duties and thus permitted crime, sectarian violence, and Sinai-based jihadi terrorism to rise under its watch. The Muslim Brotherhood, seeing itself part of a centuries-long struggle to implement Egypt’s supposedly innate Islamist character, was so fearful of its “secular” enemies that it sloppily rushed to consolidate total power for itself and, in the process, catalyzed a massive resistance that destroyed its ability to govern. And despite its rhetorical bravado in confronting the Brotherhood since ousting Morsi in July, the current military-backed government similarly knows it’s just one mass-uprising away from Tora Prison or worse, which is why its supposedly technocratic ministers are hesitant to introduce much-needed economic reforms, let alone enfranchise Muslim Brothers who very openly demand death to the “putschists.”

It’s a political environment in which nobody gives an inch, because nobody thinks he can afford to. And since the willingness to compromise is essential to democratic stability, any near-term effort by the U.S. to promote political inclusion in Egypt, let alone true democracy, is unlikely to succeed. Meanwhile, the fact that Egyptian rulers are simply too afraid of their own people to undertake bold but necessary reforms means that the underlying causes of the initial uprising three years ago—high youth unemployment, massive economic inequality, and exclusivist politics—will likely go unresolved. At this rate, Egyptians will remain dissatisfied indefinitely, and may continue flipping through governments like bored diner patrons examining the jukebox list.

Amidst Egypt’s persistent domestic political tumult, Washington should craft a two-pronged strategy. First, it should prioritize its narrow interests—regional peace, counterterrorism, overflight rights, and preferred Suez Canal access—through its strategic relationship with the Egyptian military, which will remain the relevant partner for protecting these interests, and which will be there no matter who rules. In this vein, recent efforts on Capitol Hill to ease the flow of military aid to Egypt despite this summer’s coup are well-considered: Egypt’s external behavior remains the one thing that Washington can still reliably shape, and maintaining this type of predictability is essential when nothing else is certain.

But Washington must also look towards the end of the current transitional process, which will likely conclude with parliamentary elections this summer, and craft a longer term strategy for encouraging Cairo to respond to the political and economic demands that have now sunk two presidents in three years. This will encompass a broad range of policy tools: quiet diplomacy for prodding Cairo to permit greater political contestation, so that oppositionists pursue power through formal channels, rather than in the streets; economic incentives for encouraging the regime to reform its bloated bureaucracy and outdated subsidy policies, so that it can finally invest in education and infrastructure; and broad outreach within Egypt, to encourage political and societal actors to use their own influence to promote reform.

In other words, smart policy would focus squarely on shielding U.S. strategic interests in Egypt from the effects of persistent political instability, while also encouraging Cairo to address the root causes of its instability over time. This means treating Egypt not as a country whose democratization has been stymied, but as a strategic partner in the throes of an ongoing revolution, whose democratization has not yet started.