The Department of Health and Human Services on Friday released some Obamacare news. More than 3 million people have now selected a private health plan through either healthcare.gov or one of the state marketplaces.

As usual, we shouldn't read too much into the figure. It doesn't mean that 3 million people are newly insured, because some of those people had coverage before. And it doesn’t even mean 3 million people actually have private coverage through Obamacare, because some of the people who selected plans haven’t actually paid premiums yet.

But the new figure does mean that people are using the system, in large numbers. And while total enrollment is still short of what initial projections had suggested, the rate of enrollment seems to be right in line with what the experts, including government forecasters, had expected. A now-infamous internal HHS memo had predicted that a little more than 1 million people would sign up for coverage in January. The newly released data means that about 800,000 have signed up this month—and there’s still a week to go.

To be clear, those projects were never that scientific. Experts basically extrapolated from past programs that made for highly imperfect comparisons. At this point, most close observers would be surprised if, by the end of March, total enrollment in private plans reaches 7 million, which was what the Congressional Budget Office and other experts had expected.