Was Jane Austen a Game Theorist? Author Michael Suk-Young Chwe responds to William Deresiewicz's review of Jane Austen, Game Theorist.

Michael Suk-Young Chwe Responds:

I am responding to William Deresiewicz’s January 18, 2014 review of my recent book, Jane Austen, Game Theorist. In the past, I have applied game theory to topics in economics, political science, sociology, and anthropology. Recently, I have presented Jane Austen, Game Theorist to audiences of humanities scholars and Austen enthusiasts. Audiences unfamiliar with game theory are often wary at first, but usually once we get past superficial impressions and start talking about specific examples, we are able to engage in the moderately heated process of give and take, agreeing and disagreeing.

Thus I understand Deresiewicz’s review as a temporary panic attack which might give way to a more specific and meaningful discussion. The bulk of Deresiewicz’s comments are directed toward a phantasm quite unconnected with anything I say. In my book, I do not make any claim about "consilience," that science should "tutor" the humanities, that game theory is the "exclusive explanation of human behavior," that "art is merely a diffuse or coded form of scientific or social-scientific knowledge," that "artists are scientists in disguise," or that insights from literature "are valid only insofar as they approximate" ideas from other disciplines. I don’t make statements like these because I don’t believe them.



Game theory might sound scary and technical, but many of its arguments are very simple. Game theory is simply the analysis of how people make choices when other people’s choices matter too. For example, when a new smartphone comes out, my decision whether to buy it depends on how many other people will buy it, because more accessories will be available if it is popular. Thus the smartphone company through its advertising tries not only to make each person know about the smartphone, but also to make each person know that many other people know about it. In my 2001 book Rational Ritual, I apply this game-theoretic argument to public rituals and Super Bowl advertising.



Here is an example of an argument in Jane Austen, Game Theorist. In Austen's novel Emma, Emma Woodhouse discusses with Mrs. Weston why Jane Fairfax spends so much time with Mrs. Elton, the wife of the vicar Mr. Elton. Emma asks, "Why must she consent to be with the Eltons?—Here is quite a separate puzzle." Mrs. Weston responds, "We cannot suppose that she has any great enjoyment at the Vicarage, my dear Emma—but it is better than being always at home. Her aunt is a good creature, but, as a constant companion, must be very tiresome. We must consider what Miss Fairfax quits, before we condemn her taste for what she goes to." Mrs. Weston is saying that to understand a person’s choice, we must consider the alternative choices she could have made.



This is the concept of “opportunity cost” in economics, and Austen’s exposition could not be more explicit. The concept is commonsensical and follows immediately from any careful analysis of human choice, as in game theory. But, as Tressie McMillan Cottom points out, people often forget it. In her blog post "Blanket 'Don’t Go To Graduate School!’ Advice Ignores Race and Reality?", Cottom points out that people who argue against going to graduate school often forget that the alternative of not going to graduate school is not the same for everyone: “Let’s not advise them to do something better [than going to graduate school] when all empirical evidence suggests that for black, qualified workers there often isn’t a 'better.'"



Did Austen intend to explore the concept of opportunity cost in this passage? The fact that the term “opportunity cost” and modern economic theory did not exist when Austen wrote is immaterial; the concept is easy to understand and describe, regardless of what you call it or what “field” you think it belongs to. Just because we now call Austen a “novelist” does not mean, as Deresiewicz writes, that “she had no use for concepts.” Ruth Ozeki’s recent A Tale for the Time Being is concerned with time, causality, and quantum mechanics, and even includes “technical” appendices.



Mrs. Weston’s explanation of opportunity cost does not illuminate her character or advance the plot. Why is it there? Austen was famously precise, and I would not call any of her choices “trivial.” To argue that Austen consciously intended to explore choice, preferences, and strategic thinking, the foundational concepts of game theory, I have to do what scholars usually do, which is to assemble textual evidence and find patterns. People interested in the kind of evidence I use can download two chapters of my book. By saying that Austen explored concepts such as opportunity cost before economists did, of course I am not saying that this is Austen's sole motivation in writing her novels or that this is the only way her novels can be understood.



In any meaningful discussion, it helps to keep things factual. Deresiewicz makes several factual errors about my book. For example, Deresiewicz says that my book claims that Austen "was the very first to show an interest" in choice, preferences, and strategic thinking. I do not make this claim. The first page of my book includes the sentence, "In her ambition, Austen is singular but not alone." Two chapters of my book discuss African American slave folktales, which have ancient origins. Deresiewicz writes, "the notion that [Austen used] … decision trees, decision matrices, numerical inputs and outcomes—is truly idiotic." In my book I write, "Austen did not engage in game theory's mathematical development." Deresiewicz writes that my book claims that Austen's interest in strategic thinking "constituted her essential purpose in creating them." In my book I write, "There is, of course, an immense literature on Austen, and I cannot claim the primacy of my own reading."



I would like to encourage anyone interested in creating conceptual “mash-ups,” especially students, to not be deterred by the disciplinary policing exemplified by Deresiewicz. Any field worried about declining enrollments and interest should try to generate excitement about the field, not patrol its borders.



Finally, a word about Deresiewicz’s word choice. In Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Lady Catherine de Bourgh tells Elizabeth Bennet that she cannot marry the high-status Mr. Darcy, telling her not to “quit the sphere in which you have been brought up.” Lady Catherine snaps, “Are the shades of Pemberley [Mr. Darcy's estate] to be thus polluted?” By “pollution,” Lady Catherine resorts to the language of social caste, which is extremely offensive, and Elizabeth responds, “You have insulted me in every possible method.” Like Lady Catherine, Deresiewicz insists that scholars stay in their own spheres. Deresiewicz uses the words “effluent” and “contaminates” to describe my book.

William Deresiewicz Responds

I agree with Michael Chwe that it is best to talk about specific examples, and I thank him for including one that offers a fair illustration of his methods and their value. Chwe would have us believe that Jane Austen, a writer who never wasted a word, would stop her novel Emma in its tracks in order to insert, in the mouth of one of her characters, the utterly banal idea that “to understand a person’s choice, we must consider the alternative choices she could have made.” And not only that, but that she did so, as he tells us on the first page of his book, as part of a systematic theoretical exploration of strategic thinking that was her “explicit intention” in writing the novels.