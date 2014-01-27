Along with “reinsurance,” a related provision of Obamacare that has also attracted criticism, risk corridors have been around for a long time. The Swiss national health care plan, which delivers universal coverage through private insurance carriers, has risk corridors. So does Medicare Part D, which provides prescription drug coverage to America’s seniors. Pretty much any scheme to expand insurance coverage through private carriers requires risk corridors, or something like them, which is why even some conservatives critical of Obamacare are now vouching for them. Here’s Yevgeniy Feyman writing in Forbes.

…if you want insurers to participate more broadly in the individual market, you’ll need to offer a carrot to offset the unavoidable uncertainties. And railing against risk corridors now will make them a hard sell further down the road. Risk adjustment mechanisms get you the buy-in of insurers, but they also help keep premiums at manageable levels while insurers develop enough experience to properly price plans on their own. This helps encourage people to enroll in these plans, which in turn helps insurers develop the necessary pricing experience – resulting in a virtuous cycle.

But Feyman doesn't have much company. And one reason is the program's supposed cost. When the Congressional Budget Office made its formal cost estimates for the Affordable Care Act, it assumed that the money coming in would be roughly the same the money going out, so that the program would be budget neutral. The law’s critics on the right, including generally thoughtful, well-informed observers like David Hogberg and Ramesh Ponnuru, have said the CBO is almost certainly wrong—that the insurers are going to discover they are not getting as many healthy people as they anticipated. Conn Carroll of Townhall.com has also made that point. Because of that, these writers say, the program is likely to pay out more money than it takes in. As a result, taxpayers will be on the hook, if not for the irresponsibility of insurers than for the irresponsibility of the whole system.

Here’s Ponnuru, writing for Bloomberg View in response to my previous argument on the subject:

Risk corridors, if they’re limited, can serve a useful function. … We’re looking at a different scenario now. Health insurer Humana Inc. recently warned that enrollees in the exchanges will probably be sicker than anticipated. So few if any insurers will be in surplus, and many will be seeking help. In other words, the exchanges as a whole will be unbalanced and in need of a taxpayer bailout. … When the assumptions behind a company’s plans turn out to be wrong, and the federal government protects the company from the losses that would normally result, it’s reasonable to call that a bailout -- and to object. Taxpayers, after all, took no irresponsible actions.

A few points here. First, it’s true that young people are not signing up for Obamacare at rates proportional to their share of the eligible population. But what really matters is how enrollment compares to what the insurance companies actually expected. And while Humana officials have said they are attracting sicker enrollees than they expected, Aetna’s CEO recently told the Washington Post’s Sarah Kliff that the demographics of new customers actually appears “better than I thought they would have been.” With nine weeks of open enrollment still to go, it’s way too soon to know what’s really going to happen.

But suppose the conservative critics are right. Suppose that most insurers end up taking losses—and that, as a result, the risk corridor program ends up costing the taxpayers money. How much would it really be? Nobody has done the official math on how big the payouts could get. But James Capretta and Yuval Levin, writing in the Weekly Standard, say “This year it could easily cost taxpayers hundreds of millions and perhaps billions of dollars.” That’s consistent with what I’ve heard informally from experts. And in the context of the Affordable Care Act—let alone the entire federal budget—that’s not a ton of money. Remember, the original CBO projections suggested that the federal government would spend about $26 billion on exchange subsidies and nearly twice that on the coverage expansion as a whole.

Here's where we get to the least familiar—and potentially most important—argument of the whole debate. The premiums insurance companies are offering this year are lower than the CBO expected. As a result, the federal government will probably end up spending less—quite possibly a lot less—subsidizing private insurance for the poor and middle class. So even if the taxpayers have to pay more to insurers through risk corridor payments, they will be paying less to insurers through subsidies. And this isn’t just some happy coincidence: The higher risk corridor payments and lower subsidies are products of the same root cause.

Will any of this matter when Republicans are refusing to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats repeal the risk corridors? Or when 30-second ads about "insurer bailouts" flood the airwaves this fall? Maybe not. But the risk corridors make perfect sense as policy—and conservatives should know this as well as anybody.